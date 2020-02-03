شورای اصلاح‌طلبان درمورد لیست به جمع‌بندی نرسید

مزد منطقه‌ای منتفی شد/ تعیین مزد برای تمام کشور

مسئول سیاست خارجی اتحادیه اروپا فردا به تهران می‌آید

بازدید 340

Call For Vote On Constitutional Changes Intended To Show ‘Putin Above The Law’ – OpEd

Vladimir Putin’s call for a referendum on changes in the Constitution, Aleksey Shaburov says, raises many questions because such a step is not required by the current constitution or existing law. Indeed, it contradicts the specific provisions of the constitutional law regarding changes in the basic document.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۳۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۵ 03 February 2020

Vladimir Putin’s call for a referendum on changes in the Constitution, Aleksey Shaburov says, raises many questions because such a step is not required by the current constitution or existing law. Indeed, it contradicts the specific provisions of the constitutional law regarding changes in the basic document.

But there is “a more philosophical explanation” for this proposal and the fact that it contradicts the Constitution and existing law, the editor of Yekaterinburg’s Politsovet portal says, and that is this: it is intended to show that “Putin’s will is above the law” (politsovet.ru/65291-kak-golosovanie-po-izmeneniyu-konstitucii-postavit-putina-nad-zakonom.html).

Indeed, to the extent that it makes that clear, what might seem to be a problem given the contradiction involved is in fact an advantage, at least to those like Putin who want to see his preeminence stressed regardless of its consequences for the existing Constitution or the rule of law in the Russian Federation.

In his commentary on this, Shaburov provides a detailed history of Russia’s constitutional arrangements as established in a 1999 law in order to show that what Putin and his supporters have been seeking is a contradiction of the country’s legal order, a contradiction that has confounded many but that is explicable if Shaburov’s conclusion is correct.

As such, Putin’s proposal for how to ratify the accord, although it has attracted less attention than the specific changes he has called for, may end by being the most important change that his moves to modify the basic document involve. It could even be the case, Shaburov suggests, that this is exactly what the Kremlin leader intends.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
putin russia constitution
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا روز جهانی تالاب ها برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
حذف دلار ۴۲۰۰ برای واردات یک کالای اساسی چند هفته مانده به شب عید/ آیا تجربه تلخ جهش قیمت چایی تکرار خواهد شد؟
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
شهاب حسینی در کنار رابرت دنیرو
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98
ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد
توئیت سفیر چین در تهران در پی شیوع ویروس کرونا/حمله راکتی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در جنوب موصل/حمایت توئیتری «بن‌زاید» از معامله قرن/ نشست اضطراری سازمان همکاری اسلامی درباره «معامله قرن»
پایان گروگان‌گیری در حوالی میدان آزادی تهران
اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040n9
tabnak.ir/0040n9