جزئیات پرداخت یارانه نقدی در سال ۹۹

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 12 بهمن 98/ بازار، هفته را صعودی آغاز کرد

انهدام ناخواسته یک استادیوم در روسیه

بازدید 562

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-government forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, an attempted fightback after territorial gains for President Bashar al-Assad.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۰۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۰ 02 February 2020

Syrian insurgents carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-government forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, an attempted fightback after territorial gains for President Bashar al-Assad.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian government forces had made a significant advance into the rebel-held northwest this week, seizing the town of Maarat al-Numan, part of an offensive to secure the main highway between Damascus and Aleppo.

The suicide attacks were carried out by jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and targeted the Jamiyat al Zahraa area on the western edge of Aleppo. A third car bomb was set off by remote control, a source with the group said.

A news outlet linked to the group, Ebaa, published a video which it said showed elite Tahrir al-Sham fighters pledging "allegiance to death and jihad" before the attack on Jamiyat al-Zahraa, watched by the group's leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

The northwestern corner of Syria including Idlib province and adjoining areas of Aleppo is the last major rebel foothold in Syria, where Assad has taken back most of the ground once held by his enemies with Russian and Iranian support.

Syrian state news agency SANA said army troops had destroyed four car bombs before they reached their targets. Syrian army forces were firing rockets and artillery at militant groups on the Jamiyat al-Zahraa front, it said. Militants had also fired rockets at residential districts of Aleppo.

The two sides gave conflicting accounts of the outcome of the attack.

A news outlet run by Lebanon's Hezbollah, which fights in support of Assad, said the Syrian army had thwarted a "fierce attack" by the Nusra Front, as Jolani's group was known until it broke ties with al Qaeda in 2016.

But the jihadist-linked Ebaa news outlet said the attacking forces had captured a group of houses on a hill overlooking Aleppo.

GOVERNMENT CONTROL

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham source said the attacks had targeted the "Iranian occupation militias", a reference to Iran-backed groups fighting in support of Assad.

Aleppo city has been under full government control since 2016, when pro-Damascus forces defeated rebels in the east of the city.

Some 50 km (35 miles) northeast of Aleppo, Turkish-backed rebels attacked government-held positions near the city of al-Bab, a rebel source and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Turkish forces were not taking part, rebels said.

The government's latest offensive has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacement, with hundreds of thousands moving towards the Turkish border.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey may launch a military operation in Idlib unless the fighting there is halted.

The U.S. special envoy for Syria said on Thursday the Idlib fighting raised the spectre of an international crisis.

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, fears a fresh wave of migrants. It has 12 military observation posts around Idlib, set up under an agreement with Russia and Iran, and several of them have since been surrounded by advancing government forces.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
aleppo bomb car
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
حمله به آرامکو علی اکبر صالحی برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان اتحادیه اروپا سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
تصویری از مهران غفوریان و همسرش
فرود اضطراری هواپیمای مسافربری در پی تهدید به انفجار
خوراکی‌هایی که نباید با شکم خالی خورد!
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کشف پیکر پاک سه شهید
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
عواقب برگشت ناپذیر بی توجهی به مردان!
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند
تهدید کاخ سفید به وتوی لایحه‌های مجلس نمایندگان درباره ایران/ آتش سوزی یک نفتکش در نزدیکی سواحل امارات متحده عربی/ادعای منابع عراقی از توافق فتح و سائرون بر نخست‌وزیری «علّاوی» /گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با وزیر دفاع آمریکا درباره ایران
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 10 بهمن 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در کانال 13
شهاب حسینی در کنار رابرت دنیرو
مصباح یزدی: مودبانه اش این است، متأسفیم که شما آمریکا را نشناخته‌اید! / علی مطهری بعد از دیدار با شورای نگهبان: مستندات‌شان برای رد صلاحیتم ضعیف بود
اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۲۰۰ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۶۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040iG
tabnak.ir/0040iG