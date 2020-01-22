پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

بازدید 402

Venezuela intelligence agents raid Guaido offices: opposition

Agents from Venezuela's Sebin intelligence service on Tuesday raided the offices of Juan Guaido while the opposition leader was travelling in Europe, an opposition lawmaker said.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۶۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۲ 22 January 2020

Agents from Venezuela's Sebin intelligence service on Tuesday raided the offices of Juan Guaido while the opposition leader was travelling in Europe, an opposition lawmaker said.

"We have just confirmed that Sebin officers are inside the office of president Guaido," lawmaker Delsa Solorzano told reporters after speaking to security guards at Caracas's Zurich Tower.

National Assembly leader Guaido has been recognised as president by the United States and more than 50 other countries in his year-long power struggle with socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who earlier this year tried to block Guaido's re-election as Assembly president.

The opposition said one of their lawmakers, Ismael Leon, was also arrested on Tuesday on his way to the National Assembly.

"Cowardly dictatorship! While I am away, consolidating support to overcome the tragedy that we Venezuelans are enduring, they shamelessly show what they are all about," Guaido, visiting London, wrote on Twitter.

The tower where the offices are located had been surrounded in the afternoon by hooded and armed Sebin officers dressed in black.

The offices were empty when the search began, the opposition said, adding that several lawmakers had been unable to gain access.

"Whatever procedure is under way, they are carrying it out without authorisation... without witnesses, and they have no search warrant," Solorzano said outside the building.

Lawmaker Angel Torres said the agents "abruptly entered" the offices, amid opposition fears they could plant false evidence.

Venezuelan authorities made no comment on the report of the arrest of Leon.

The 36-year-old Guaido has defied a travel ban to fly to London for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a European trip which will include a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Monday he visited Bogota, Colombia and met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who promised Guaido more US support in his effort to unseat Maduro.

Despite international backing, efforts to oust Maduro have stalled and he retains the support of the powerful armed forces, as well as that of allies China, Russia and Cuba.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
venezuela guaido arrest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه اجلاس داووس سردار حجازی زینب ابوطالبی سم آفلاتوکسین سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا حمید ابوطالبی
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
واکنش های جهانی به اظهارات ظریف پیرامون خروج ایران از ان پی تی/ واکنش منفی روس‌ها
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکاست /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
حمله مجری جنجالی سیما به وزارت امور خارجه
دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد
نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!
هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!
هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفتگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00405A
tabnak.ir/00405A