Mehdi Taremi on Aston Villa’s radar: report

The Premier League club, Aston Villa eyes Rio Ave's striker Mehdi Taremi in the January window to enforce the attacking line.

The Iran international has scored six goals in 13 Portuguese top-flight games since a summer move from Al Gharafa, and he is said to be on Villa's list of considerations, reported the Skysports.

Villa signed Samatta from Genk on a four-and-a-half-year contract on Monday evening and before the deal was completed, manager Dean Smith said the club was hoping to add one more.

Taremi signed a two-year contract with the Portuguese team in July 2019.

Born in 1992 in Bushehr, southern Iran, Taremi started his professional career in his hometown teams where he was spotted by Persepolis in 2014. During his four-year stay in the Reds, he managed to score 55 goals in a total of 112 appearances. Taremi signed with Qatar’s Al-Gharafa in 2017.