قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه ۲۸ دی ۹۸/ افت اندک دلار در صرافی‌های بانکی

بازتاب گسترده سخنرانی رهبر انقلاب در رسانه‌های جهانی

عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش

بازدید 448

Sixty killed in Houthi attack on military camp in Yemen

Houthis attacked a military training camp in southern Yemen on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said.
کد خبر: ۹۵۲۷۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۸ 19 January 2020

Houthis attacked a military training camp in southern Yemen on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said.

Al Ekhbariya television quoted sources as saying the attack in the city of Marib was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.

In 2014, the Houthis toppled the government and took over the capital Sanaa and most of the country's north.The following year, Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states in a military effort to defeat the Houthis and restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which is now based in the southern port city of Aden.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday's attack. The civil war, now in its fifth year, has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
yemen attack military camp
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا
آخرین اخبار

شکار طعمه‌ها از سایت «دیوار» با قهوه مسموم

برخی از دانشگاه‌های آذربایجان شرقی تعطیل شد

حذف بازی‌های استقلال و شهرخودرو از برنامه پلی‌آف آسیا

پلاسکو ۳ سال پس از حادثه در چه حالی است؟

ادامه گستاخی بحرینی‌ها: بازی با ایران در کشورثالث

چه کسانی بسته معیشتی دریافت می‌کنند؟

کلاهبرداری از مردم با رویای زندگی در فرانسه و کانادا

تاخیر قطار به خاطر شتر خونسرد + فیلم

راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق/۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ نفر/یورش سنگین تروریستها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب

تصادف در سیستان وبلوچستان با یک کشته و ۲۰ زخمی

زدن دکمه خروج کافی نیست، نازل را بگذارید!

تغییرمسیر برخی پروازهای فرودگاه امام خمینی به اصفهان

افراد ناشناس جاده استان ذی‌قار به بغداد را بستند

جانسون پارلمان انگلیس را دو پاره می‌کند

چه افرادی مشمول دریافت «حق بیمه دوران کارآموزی» می شوند؟

عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
فرود اشتباهی دو هواپیمای سوری در اسرائیل ١٩٦٨
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
واکنش داماد روحانی به سخنان سخنگوی شورای نگهبان
عکس جنجالی رییسIOC؛ ورزشکارایرانی واسراییلی باهم!
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است
پاسخ قدرتمندانه موشکی ایران، ضربه به هیبت ابرقدرتی آمریکا بود / مردم بزرگترین بدرقه جهان در مراسم تشییع شهید سلیمانی را رقم زدند/ همان اندازه که ما از حادثه هواپیما غصه خوردیم، دشمن خوشحال شد/ اِبایی از مذاکره نداریم، اما نه با آمریکا/ ایران راهی جز قوی‌ شدن ندارد
آنچه روحانی بلد نیست! /تحلیل روزنامه دولت از خطبه دیروز رهبر انقلاب / بازار باز چیست و چه هدفی دارد؟
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 26 دی 98/ نوسان دلار در میانه کانال 13
قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۸۲ نظر)

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۹۳ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۸۶ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

نظر مردم آمریکا در مورد ترور شهید سلیمانی / رسایی: به جداشده‌های صدا و سیما آنتن ندهید! / تقدیر مطهری از مسئولیت‌پذیری سپاه / سیل تاکنون چقدر به استان‌ها آسیب زده است؟  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۳۸ نظر)

علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zr7
tabnak.ir/003zr7