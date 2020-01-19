Sixty killed in Houthi attack on military camp in Yemen

Houthis attacked a military training camp in southern Yemen on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said.

Al Ekhbariya television quoted sources as saying the attack in the city of Marib was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.

In 2014, the Houthis toppled the government and took over the capital Sanaa and most of the country's north.The following year, Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states in a military effort to defeat the Houthis and restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which is now based in the southern port city of Aden.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday's attack. The civil war, now in its fifth year, has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.