Zarif highlights Iran-China strategic partnership

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message hailed his talks in China and expressed hope for development of strategic partnership between two countries.

"I am very happy to spend the last day of 2019 with my Chinese friends in Beijing, and also to welcome the first day of 2020 in Beijing," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

"In 2020, I hope to promote steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China," he added.

"I also wish Chinese friends a happy new year and auspicious year of the rat!," he noted.

Zarif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

Prior to China tour, he visited Moscow to hold talks with senior Russian officials including his counterpart Sergei Lavrov on a wide range of issues.