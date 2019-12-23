بازاری که تا شب یلدا، بیش از ۹۸ درصد سود داد

کلیه مدارس استان تهران (جز دو شهرستان) تا پایان هفته تعطیل شد/ دانشگاه‌ها تعطیل نیستند

مدارس تهران فردا دوم دی ماه تعطیل است؟

بازدید 400

White House predicts Pelosi to ‘yield’ on impeachment delay

The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in hopes of shaping the upcoming Senate trial.
کد خبر: ۹۴۵۹۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۹ 23 December 2019

The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in hopes of shaping the upcoming Senate trial.

The House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump, who became only the third president in U.S. history to be formally charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Pelosi has declined to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until Republicans provide details on witnesses and testimony, forestalling a trial that is likely to result in Trump’s acquittal on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Meanwhile, an influential senator and key Trump ally predicted that the drive for new testimony by Pelosi, D-Calif. and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would be for naught.

“She will yield. There’s no way she can hold this position,” said Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. “We think her case is going nowhere.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Schumer have been at an impasse over the issue of new testimony, leaving open the possibility of a protracted delay until the articles are delivered. Trump complained Saturday that the hold-up was “unfair” and claimed that Democrats were violating the Constitution, as the holdup threatened to prolong the pain of impeachment and cast uncertainty on the timing of the vote Trump is set to claim as vindication.

Short called Pelosi’s delay unacceptable, saying she’s “trampling” Trump’s rights to “rush this through, and now we’re going to hold it up to demand a longer process in the Senate with more witnesses.”

“If her case is so air-tight … why does she need more witnesses to make her case?” Short said.

White House officials have highlighted Democrats’ arguments that removing Trump was an “urgent” matter before the House impeachment vote, as they seek to put pressure on Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

McConnell has all but promised an easy acquittal of the president, and he appears to have secured Republican support for his plans to impose a framework drawn from the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. That trial featured a 100-0 vote on arrangements that established two weeks of presentations and argument before a partisan tally in which then-minority Republicans called a limited number of witnesses.

That has sparked a fight with Pelosi and Schumer, who are demanding trial witnesses who refused to appear during House committee hearings, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

A close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Pelosi would fail in her quest “to get Mitch McConnell to bend to her will to shape the trial.” Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was a House manager, comparable to a prosecutor, during the Senate’s impeachment trial of Clinton.

“She’ll eventually send the articles because public opinion will crush the Democrats,” said Graham. Asked whether he expected witnesses in the Senate, he replied: “No, I don’t.”

At one point, Trump had demanded the testimony of witnesses of his own, like Democrats Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and the intelligence community whistleblower whose summer complaint sparked the impeachment probe. But he has since relented after concerted lobbying by McConnell and other Senate Republicans who pushed him to accept the swift acquittal from the Senate and not to risk injecting uncertainty into the process by calling witnesses.

The Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, said his party is looking for a signal from McConnell that he hasn’t ruled out new witnesses and documents. But Durbin acknowledged that Democrats may not have much leverage in pushing a deal.

He criticized both Republican and Democratic senators who have already announced how they will vote in the trial, saying the Constitution requires senators to act as impartial jurors.

Republicans hold a 53-vote majority in the Senate.

“The leverage is our hope that four Republican senators will stand up, as 20 years ago, we saw in the impeachment of Bill Clinton, and say, this is much bigger than our current political squabbles,” Durbin said.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict in an impeachment trial — and Republicans have expressed confidence that they have more than enough votes to keep Trump in office.

Short spoke on “Fox News Sunday,” Durbin appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and Graham was on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
impeachment white house pelosi delay
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا انتخابات افغانستان اشرف غنی احد گودرزیانی نانسی پلوسی شاخص آلودگی هوا شب یلدا آلودگی هوا کولبری اورامان
آخرین اخبار

فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟

دشمن برانکو ، الاهلی عربستان را ترک می‌کند

دستگیری سارق اغتشاشگر در تهران

سهم ماشین‌سواریِ تفریحی در آلوده کردن هوا

گزینه‌های احتمالی ایران روی میز گام پنجم

پخش زنده فوتبال پرسپولیس - شهرداری ماهشهر

هشدار ژاپن درباره حملات سایبری در المپیک ۲۰۲۰

نتانیاهو دیوان کیفری بین المللی را به ریاکاری متهم کرد!

آنفلوانزای خوکی ۴۳ یمنی را به کام مرگ فرستاد

جشنی که انگلیسی‌ها بعد از شب یلدا می‌گیرند

این هفته خورشیدگرفتگی رخ می‌دهد

افشای بزرگ‌ترین فساد مالی در تاریخ عربستان/اذعان توئیتر به جنگ روانی 88 هزار اکانت علیه ایران/ ورود کاروان نظامی ارتش ترکیه به حومه حماه/ واکنش حماس به اقدام وزیر اماراتی درباره روابط با اسرائیل

اسامی دانشگاه‌های خارجی مورد تایید وزارت علوم

لزوم تعطیلی ادارات و مدارس در روزهای آلوده

تهرانی‌ها و کرجی ها به گوش باشند

مدارس تهران شنبه و یکشنبه تعطیل است
با ۶۰ میلیون تومان چه خودرویی می‌توان خرید؟
حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟
دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت
آیا مردم برای اصلاح شرایط کشور باید دوباره انقلاب کنند و شهید بدهند؟!
اولین تصویر گوشی تاشوی جدید سامسونگ
درخواست پارلمان اروپا برای تحقیقات فوری درباره ایران/توافقات سه‌گانه قطر و عربستان/ جلسه شورای امنیت درباره اجرای برجام/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا از ماه آینده در خلیج فارس
پخت و پز با روغن زیتون ممنوع!
شباهت عجیب علی دایی و کریس رونالدو
استقرار نظامیان سعودی در اطراف میادین نفتی سوریه/ برگزاری دادگاه محاکمه اردوغان در مصر/هدیه اسرائیل به ایران و حزب‌الله/گفت‌وگوی تلفنی ۷۵ دقیقه‌ای ترامپ و آبه درباره ایران
آیا ادارات تهران فردا تعطیل هستند؟
«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!
دو روز بعد از مرگ دو کولبر جوان کُرد، گاز خانه‌شان وصل شد/جهانگیری: مرگ جانگداز دو برادر کُرد، مسئولان را متاثر کرد / رئیس فیفا: به ایران می روم تا مطمئن شوم زنان بازی‌های لیگ را می‌بینند
دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»
ارزیابی مجید انصاری از سفر روحانی به ژاپن / مازنی: رای بی‌رای، شعار اصلاح‌طلبان نیست / پرده برداری حدادعادل از یک نمایش / "شورای هماهنگی جبهه اصلاحات" مجوز فعالیت ندارد / انتقاد عباس عبدی از تصمیمات هیات اجرایی انتخابات

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۶۱ نظر)

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۳۱ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پشت پرده حوادث ماهشهر: روایتی تازه از یک شهر، اعتراض و نیزار!+ویدیو  (۱۴۸ نظر)

روحانی: هر دو روز، سه ایرانی تحصیلکرده به کشور بازمی‌گردد/ جهانگیری: طوری وانمود می‌کنند که ما در اداره کشور بی‌عرضه هستیم / دادگان: تاج گفت از وزارت ورزش فشار آوردند کی‌روش از تیم ملی برود  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هشدار معنا‌دار امیر محبیان درباره اعتراضات / درخواست متفاوت چهره نزدیک به عارف از سه امام جمعه تهران / روایت عجیب یک سرکلانتر از معترضان تهران!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۹۹ نظر)

دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003y61
tabnak.ir/003y61