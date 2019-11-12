Trump Threatens Venezuela And Nicaragua After Coup in Bolivia

The U.S. president also stated his support for the Bolivian military's role in the coup.

United States President Donald Trump has issued threats Monday against the governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua after Sunday’s coup against President Evo Morales in Bolivia.

"The resignation yesterday of Bolivian President Evo Morales is a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere,” Trump said in a statement published on the Withe House’s website, adding that “these events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail."

The U.S. president also stated his support for the Bolivian military's role in the coup Monday saying that “the United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution.”

Following Trump's threatening comments, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his country is prepared to face the imperialist offensive.

"We are going to fight for peace, for the homeland, for sovereignty and for the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela. The victory belongs to us and we will show it on the streets in a military-civic union,” Maduro declared

Venezuela and Nicaragua are currently suffering from harsh economic and commercial sanctions imposed by the U.S., which are illegal under international law.