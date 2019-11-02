تابناک جهان » آفریقا
130بازدید
‍ پ

Thousands of Algerians Turn Out for 37th Consecutive Friday Protest

Thousands of people turned out Friday in the center of the Algerian capital, Algiers, as well as other towns and cities, for the 37th consecutive weekly protest against the government, according to Arab media reports.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۱۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۱ 02 November 2019

Thousands of people turned out Friday in the center of the Algerian capital, Algiers, as well as other towns and cities, for the 37th consecutive weekly protest against the government, according to Arab media reports.

Many protesters called for the postponement of presidential elections, set to take place December 12. The crowds appeared to be larger than usual, probably because Friday marked the 65th anniversary of the breakout of the Algerian revolution against then-colonial power France.

Arab news channels showed live video of thousands of demonstrators waving Algerian flags and chanting in front of Algiers’ iconic main post office building, as dozens of government security forces ringed off the area.

It was the largest anti-government demonstration in weeks, and some observers estimated that more 1 million people may have turned out nationwide.

The protesters are upset with plans for the vote to replace longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who quit in April in the face of mass demonstrations against the country’s leadership. They have called for an overhaul of the political system that has been in place for decades. Amid the anti-government protests were official celebrations of the war that led to Algeria’s independence from France.

An Algerian military band played taps to honor the many victims of the Algerian revolution against France, which officially broke out Nov. 1, 1954. Analyst Adel Fellahi, a former member of parliament, told Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV that “the large turnout for this Friday’s protest is due to the anniversary of the 1954 revolution” and that “many people are taking advantage of that anniversary to push their own agendas.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Salaheddin Dahmoun told a gathering to commemorate the anniversary that Algerians should “turn out in large numbers” for next month’s election.

Dahmoun says it is a chance for the people of Algeria to reaffirm the democratic principles that have been put in place for five decades since the country became independent and to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of independence.

Algeria won its independence from France in 1962.

Many young people taking part in the protests have expressed disillusion with the political system. One man in his 20s and draped in an Algerian flag told Arab media he has no faith in the elections.

He said the problem is that the military has imposed presidents since the country became independent. The opposition, he maintains, has never been allowed to take power.

A man in his 30s, wearing a baseball cap, told Arab media that the time for change has come.

He said protesters are signaling to the military that the time for ignoring the people has come to an end. It is time, he argues, for the military to hand over power to a civilian, elected government.

Hilal Khashan teaches political science at the American University of Beirut and has made note of the impact of similar anti-government protests elsewhere in the Middle East. He tells VOA that “protesters in both Algeria and Lebanon have been watching crowds turn out for demonstrations in Iraq and that the events are undoubtedly contagious.” Khashan also thinks that “more protests will break out, elsewhere,” as Arabs watch demonstrations on TV.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
algeria protest demonstration
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعد حریری اعظم طالقانی fatf مظاهر مصفا گام چهارم برهم صالح کشمیر ابراهیم آبادی عادل عبدالمهدی
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

تجربه تلخ ضرر ۱۰۰ میلیونی در خرید خودرو
تصویری از همسر ابوبکر بغدادی
تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی
ابوبکر البغدادی در سوریه چگونه زندگی می‌کرد؟
اولین واکنش رهبر انقلاب به اتفاقات اخیر عراق و لبنان/ توصیه رهبری به عراقی‌ها و لبنانی‌ها: اولویت را علاج ناامنی قرار دهید/ نیروهای مسلح باید آمادگی مقابله با فتنه را داشته باشند
شکل کارمندان ۲۰ سال پس از کار بدون ورزش
تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد
بهای اجاره مسکن ۴۰ متری در مناطق مختلف تهران
انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم
واکنش ایوانیکا ترامپ به استیضاح پدرش
اقدام عجیب تظاهرکنندگان لبنانی در اعتراضات
غنیمت جنگی ایران و عراق برای یک آهو
تصاویر پنتاگون از حمله به مخفیگاه ابوبکر بغدادی
تصاویر تازه از مربیگری عجیب مارادونا روی مبل کنارزمین!
قیمت دلار پنج شنبه ۹ آبان ۹۸/ تداوم روند آرام افت نرخ ارز

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۲۱۵ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۹۴ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۸۰ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۹۴ نظر)