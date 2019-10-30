تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
134بازدید
‍ پ

House approves sanctions against Turkey

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved sanctions against Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish forces.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۴۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۷ 30 October 2019

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved sanctions against Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish forces.

The measure passed 403-16, with 176 Republicans voting in support and just 15 opposing the bill, according to The Hill.

The sanctions offer a rare bipartisan rebuke of US President Donald Trump's policies while underscoring the growing divide between Congress and a NATO ally.

Turkey launched the military operation three days after Trump’s announcement of a withdrawal of US forces in northeastern Syria, with some arguing the move was an authorization for Turkey to invade the region.

While Trump defended his administration’s plans to withdraw US forces from northern Syria, he also made clear that the US would not allow Turkey to do anything inhumane in Syria.

Some leading Republicans were vocal in their criticism of Trump’s move, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said the move “would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime”.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also expressed opposition to Trump’s sudden decision, warning such a move would be a “nightmare for Israel”, though he later changed course and said he believed “historic solutions” were possible.

Tuesday’s vote followed an announcement earlier this month by 29 House Republicans that they would introduce legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey in the wake of its assault on Kurdish forces in Syria.

“Rather than hold Turkey accountable for how they’ve conducted this bloody campaign, President Trump has given them a free pass,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) said Tuesday. “When the head of ISIS was finally killed, President Trump unfortunately thanked the Turks, thanked the Turkish government. That just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Despite the bipartisan majority approving the bill in the House, the effort to slap new sanctions on Ankara appears stalled in the upper chamber after McConnell warned against rushing to sanction a NATO ally.

The motion was approved after the House passed a resolution officially recognizing the Ottoman Empire's genocide against the Armenian people by a majority of 405-11. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed the vote and said the decision was "null and void".

Fahrettin Altun, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, criticized the sanctions bill, writing on Twitter that the bill “threatening sanctions against Turkey is in direct contradiction to the spirit of a strategic alliance.”

“These brazen efforts to damage our relationship will have long lasting detrimental consequences on many areas of existing bilateral cooperation,” he added.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey usa sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعد حریری عبدالله قرداش fatf مطرب کیهان کلهر خلیل آقایی ابوعزرائیل وسام العلیاوی خانه پدری
آخرین اخبار

اسرائیل علیه برنامه هسته‌ای ایران، سریال می‌سازد!

توقیف فیلم در حال اکران، جامعه را متاثر می‌کند

باورهای غلط راجع به شیر کم چرب

آمریکا با حقه‌بازی دنبال فشار بر ایران است

موضوع کمبود بنزین سوپر را تا حل مشکل پیگیری می‌کنیم

سوال از «ظریف» و «حجتی» و گزارش از روند اجرای برجام در دستور کار مجلس

میلیاردرها چگونه مالیات را دور می‌زنند!

باران‌های اخیر اختلال‌هایی را در راه‌های روستایی ایجاد کرده است

شهردار تهران فهرست املاک واگذار شده به غیر را منتشر کند

درخواست از شهردار تهران درباره املاک واگذار شده

کارخانه تولید موکت در مهریز طعمه حریق شد

۱۰ هشدار به مصرف‌کنندگان مکمل‌ها و مواد غذایی نیروزا

اندر حکایت تیتراژ عجیب و بی معنی ستایش!

همتی: کاهش قیمت دلار علیرغم تداوم فشار حداکثری/ مردم با حمل و نقل هوایی قهر کرده اند/ واکنش مقام مسئول به افزایش قیمت گوشی تلفن همراه/ سیگنال مثبت «شی جین پینگ» به بیت کوین/ ایران چقدر ذخایر ارزی دارد؟

واکنش به اعلام کم فروشی در جایگاه‌های سوخت

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
قتل؛ پایان رابطه پنهانی دو مرد جوان با زن تنها
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
خلیل آقایی کیست و برای چه دستگیر شد؟
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
زنی که البغدادی را به کام مرگ برد
جزئیات مقامات اطلاعاتی عراقی از ردگیری و شکار ابوبکرالبغدادی/درگیری شدید بین ارتش سوریه و نیروهای ترکیه در شرق رأس‌العین/ معرفی جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی از سوی داعش/آمادگی نیروهای دموکراتیک سوریه برای عقب‌نشینی سی کیلومتری از ترکیه
اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد
عدم تأیید مرگ بغدادی از سوی سازمان ملل/شلیک سه خمپاره به پایگاه آمریکایی در بغداد/ ادعای جدید نتانیاهو درباره موشک‌های ایران/ دیدار پترسون با وزیران خارجه ایران و روسیه و ترکیه
شمارش معکوس برای انفجار بیت‌کوین
روز اعلام خروج ایران از برجام را نخواهید دید
پراید ۴ میلیون تومان گران شد
روستایی در ایران که مردمانش رومانیایی حرف می‌زنند

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۷۰ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سقوط یک پهپاد ناشناس در بخش شعیبیه شوشتر؟/دیدار دوستانه ایران و عربستان پس از ۲۵۳۶ روز؟/قوه‌ قضائیه: ادعای تصویب FATF در جلسه سران قوا با حضور آیت‌الله رئیسی کذب است/تأیید یک خبر مهم و جنجالی درباره کی‌روش بعد از پنج سال  (۱۰۱ نظر)

شهیدی که پیکرش به دستور صدام دو نیم شد!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

حسن روحانی: شهامت در صلح بالاتر از صبر در جنگ است/تصویر نبود، گزارش بازی با «گزارشگر زن» در رادیو منتفی شد/کلانتری: انتقال آب خزر به کسی ربطی ندارد  (۸۵ نظر)

محمدی گلپایگانی: امسال ۲ میلیون تن در حج شرکت کردند، ۱۸ میلیون در راهپیمایی اربعین/تولیت آستان قدس رضوی: املاک آستان قدس به معنای نقدینگی بالا نیست/روحانی: مردم می‌دانند چه کسی برجام را زمین زد  (۸۳ نظر)