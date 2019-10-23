تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
Russian Military Police Begin Patrolling Northeast of Syria's Manbij

The Russian military police deployed in the Syrian province of Aleppo have begun patrolling northeast of the town of Manbij, a police representative told reporters.
کد خبر: ۹۳۲۱۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۳ 23 October 2019

"The patrol route lies along with the frontline positions of the Syrian Armed Forces several kilometres from the village of Qeirata on the Sajur River, not far from where it flows into the Euphrates", the officer said.

According to him, this area was patrolled by US troops who withdrew toward the Iraqi border when Turkey's operation in northeast Syria began 10 days ago.

The Sajur acts as a contact line between the Syrian Armed Forces and anti-government armed groups backing Ankara in its Syria operation.

The officer added that there were patrols southeast of Qeirata as well, near Qara Qozak, which is located on the left bank of the Euphrates, next to a bridge and a road that heads in the direction of Mosul, Iraq.

Most passengers and goods are transported via the bridge, the nearest similar crossing is more than 60 miles southeast, in Raqqa, the officer said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed Tuesday that the Russian military police and Syrian forces would patrol the area along the Syrian border with Turkey.

Prior to this, Turkey and the United States reached an agreement on establishing a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of YPG fighters from the border area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

On 9 October, Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of YPG fighters and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

russia patrol manbij
کردستان سوریه اعتراضات لبنان آمدنیوز روح الله زم fatf
سفیر اتریش: روی نسل آینده ایران سرمایه‌گذاری می‌کنیم

نقد و بررسی خودرو سانگ‌یانگ تیوولی مدل 2018

بیانیه پایانی نشست امنیتی «ریاض»/ پیشنهاد غافلگیر کننده آلمان درباره سوریه/ حمله بشار اسد به اردوغان /واکنش جنبش امل به تظاهرات موتورسواران در بیروت

هشدار برای گیاه‌خواران: کمبود شدید ویتامین B ۱۲

جهیزیه، متعلق به زن است و می تواند آن را پس بگیرد

آخرین توصیه یک گوساله به قصاب!

نفت قفل است یا کلید

عناصر دوآتشه، کار دشمن را تسهیل می کنند

بادامچیان: لاریجانی از نیروهای ارزشی اصولگراست

درد دل‌های زن جوان، شوهرش را به کشتن داد

تصادف قطار تهران - جنوب با عابر پیاده

آفریقای ایران کجاست؟

نوبخت: برخی از کاهش نرخ تورم خوششان نمی‌آید/ گاف ترامپ در رابطه با «رنو» / تعداد ثروتمندان چینی برای نخستین بار از آمریکایی‌ها بیشتر شد/ خروج طلا و سکه از کشور

اولین مصاحبه تلویزیون با شاخ اینستاگرام

ماجرای انتخاب گزارشگر زن برای رادیو ورزش

