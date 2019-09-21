تابناک جهان » ایران
436بازدید
‍ پ

Iran Envoy in Vienna Says Great Possibility for JCPOA Meeting at UNGA

There is a great possibility for a ministerial meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۰۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۱۴ 21 September 2019

There is a great possibility for a ministerial meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that a meeting of the JCPOA foreign ministers would be held in New York on September 25.

"Our minister just left for New York. The ministers for foreign affairs are there and there is a great possibility to have a meeting, so let's wait and see what would happen in New York," Gharib Abadi said.

Earlier this week, numerous Iranian media reported that the United States did not yet issue visas for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani or Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend the UN General Assembly in New York. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is in contact with the United States on the matter.

It was later announced by the Iranian mission to the United Nations that the visas had been issued for both Rouhani and Zarif. Iran’s top diplomat has already arrived in New York.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran vienna jcpoa meeting
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان هپکو اراک بانک مرکزی دانشجوی قلابی استقلال پرسپولیس
آخرین اخبار

نامزد انتخابات آمریکا: ترامپ در قبال ایران سردرگم است

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!
طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا
سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!
فاجعه رسانه ای برای عربستان با نشست خبری وزارت دفاع این کشور!
تولید رب ۲۲ هزار تومانی با گوجه هزار تومانی!
تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست
موشکی که تبدیل به برگِ برنده سپاه در خلیج فارس شد
باز شدن پای فرانسه به ماجرای حملات به آرامکو
عربستان سعودی، قربانی سلاح‌های قشنگ میلیارد دلاری آمریکایی! + ویدیو
خسارات وارده به تأسیسات آرامکو، فراتر از ادعای عربستان است+ جزئیات دقیق از عملیات پهپادی / ویدیو تابناک از فرآیند عملیات
تیم ملی کشتی آزاد در قزاقستان + برنامه مسابقات جهانی
حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از «وریا غفوری» در برابر هجمه‌ها / تابش: با تصمیمات سنجیده، جلوی تعلیق فوتبال را بگیریم

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۴۸ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

پژمانفر: تعطیلی شنبه از نظر شرعی مشکل دارد/ سالک: مراودات مالی بهانه است؛ برخی به دنبال غرب‌گرایی هستند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۶ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)