Spain Rejects US Extradition Request for Ex-Venezuelan Spy Chief

Spain's high court has rejected a U.S. extradition request for Venezuela's ex-spy chief.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۵ 18 September 2019

Former major general Hugo Carvajal is wanted in the United States on charges of helping Colombian rebels smuggle drugs into the U.S. He denies the charges.

Spain's top court said the extradition request was politically motivated and failed to name any "concrete and precise" crimes he may have committed to justify sending him to the U.S.

Carvajal was Venezuelan intelligence chief under the late president Hugo Chavez and, briefly, under current President Nicolas Maduro.

Carvajal backs the Venezuelan opposition efforts to topple Maduro. He fled to Madrid in April and says he will continue to support efforts to drive Maduro from power.

