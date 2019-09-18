تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
367بازدید
‍ پ

Military Invasion in Venezuela to Have Fatal Consequences for Entire Continent

The military invasion in Venezuela will have fatal consequences for entire South America, the Venezuelan Defenсe Ministry said.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۵۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۰ 18 September 2019

The military invasion in Venezuela will have fatal consequences for entire South America, the Venezuelan Defenсe Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State said that Washington and its allies in the Western hemisphere had invoked the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) against Venezuela after the suspension of talks between Caracas and the US-backed opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido.

"The Venezuela Armed Forces categorically reject the illegal activation of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance by the Organization of American States against Venezuela. This is an unreasonable provocation aimed at legalizing a military invasion in order to overthrow the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro," the Defenсe Ministry said.

According to the statement, these actions shed light on the true instigators of the destabilization of the situation in the region.

"They are seeking to use this mechanism of intervention in order to strengthen their aggression campaign, which, along with the immoral financial and economic blockade, also prescribes the use force ... Such an outcome will have fatal consequences for entire South America," the ministry said.

The TIAR agreement, commonly known as the Rio Pact, was signed in Rio de Janeiro by the majority of American states in 1947. In essence, this is a mutual defence treaty, since its main principle states that an attack on any country among the signatories will mean an attack on all participating countries. Venezuela and other states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America left the treaty in 2012.

Venezuela faces a US-led effort to oust the government of Maduro and replace him with opposition leader and a self-proclaimed president Guaido. The United States has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Venezuela and frozen some of the country’s assets.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to effect a forced change in government in Venezuela and claim the country’s resources.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
venezuela invasion warning
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان حسن درویشیان شبنم نعمت زاده علیرضا صالح هپکو اراک پیمان کمپ دیوید طرح شناور شدن ساعت کاری
آخرین اخبار

اظهارات ترامپ در مورد دیدار با روحانی/ بیانیه مهم انصارلله یمن در مورد حمله به تاسیسات نفتی آرامکو/ سفر پامپئو به عربستان و امارات با موضوع حمله اخیر به آرامکو /گفت‌وگوی بوریس جانسون با محمد بن سلمان درباره حمله به آرامکو

زمان اهدای سوپر جام به پرسپولیس اعلام شد

تقدیم دو دستی مولانا به ترکیه!

قیمت حیوانات خانگی چگونه تعین می‌شود؟

آسیب گورستان ۸۰۰ ساله شاعران زیر باران و برف

بنا: ۲روز زودتر می‌آمدیم می‌توانستیم حتی قهرمان جهان شویم

کشف حراجی مشروبات الکلی دست‌ساز در ورامین

مهار آتش‌سوزی فروشگاه زنجیره‌ای در بوشهر

هیات‌بنی‌فاطمه خواستارپس‌گیری حسینیه سعادت‌آباد

هشدار یک مقام صنفی به خریداران خودروهای خارجی/ اقدام جالب قطر برای جذب سرمایه‌گذاران خارجی/ ۱۵۰ هزار میلیارد تومان از نقدینگی در راه واسطه گری/ واکنش دلار به حمله به تاسیسات نفتی عربستان

هدیه متفاوت مادر علی ضیا به پسرش

مرگ دلخراش عابر پیاده در چرداول

تولید رب ۲۲ هزار تومانی با گوجه هزار تومانی!

مصدومان «دوچرخه‌سواری» رایگان درمان می‌شوند؟

بنیادی فر گزینه ۹۹درصدی قضاوت دربی ۹۰ تهران

وب گردی

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

واکنش بازارهای جهانی به اتفاقات عربستان

اجاره سالن

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

سرنوشت صاحب این عکس مشهور چه شد؟
ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!
واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه
باخت بزرگ غول‌های خودروساز وطنی به کارگاه‌های کوچک!
هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
لعنت امام مسجد قبا در مدینه بر قاتل امام حسین
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
پاسخ رئیس‌جمهور «هدف گرفته و آماده شلیک» به ایران چه خواهد بود؟
ماجراهای غیرقابل پیش‌بینی در «پایتخت۶»
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!
تصاویر آمریکا ازحمله یمن به ۱۹ نقطه تاسیسات آرامکو
سکته مغزی چه علائمی دارد؟
گزینه‌های ترامپ و بن سلمان برای پاسخ به حملات علیه تأسیسات آرامکو! / تهدید ترامپ برای حمله به ایران
در دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده چه گذشت؟

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۶ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی  (۸۹ نظر)