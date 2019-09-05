نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
150بازدید
‍ پ

Iran to Take 3rd JCPOA Step, Start R&D Friday: President Rouhani

کد خبر: ۹۲۲۱۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۳۸ 05 September 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country’s third step to suspend more of its nuclear commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers would be taken on Friday.

According to Rouhani, the third step will be taken on September 6 after talks between Iran and the Group 4+1 (France, Russia, Britain, China and Germany) did not bear "the desired result."

"We took the first step in reducing our commitments, and gave the Group 4+1 a two-month deadline. Then we went ahead with the second phase, giving them another two-month deadline. In the four-month period, we held negotiations with the Group 4+1, including the European Union and the three European countries in particular," Rouhani said.

The Iranian president made the announcement in a press conference on Wednesday night, following a trilateral meeting with Iran's Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Press TV reported.

Since May, Iran has been suspending some of its commitments under the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was clinched between Tehran and world powers in 2015. The country has already rowed back on its nuclear commitments twice in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

He added that Iran did not achieve the desired result from talks with the remaining JCPOA parties, and will thus take the third step on Friday.

In the third phase, Rouhani said, "the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be obliged to immediately start research and development on whatever technical needs the country has, and set aside all R&D commitments stipulated in the JCPOA."

The president said the AEOI is expected to expand its "R&D on various new centrifuges and whatever the country may need for uranium enrichment" at a fast pace.

"A major part of negotiations with the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, the UK, France, and Germany) was focused on the R&D timing... All the R&D timings in the JCPOA to which we committed ourselves will be fully lifted as of Friday," Rouhani said.

"We will carry out whatever we need technically... under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and within a peaceful framework," he went on to say.

Rouhani at the same time stressed that the cuts are reversible if other parties to the JCPOA fulfill their obligations.

"We still give another two-month time to the Group 4+1, during which we may return to our JCPOA commitments in case we reach an agreement," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rouhani had stated that the third phase will begin as it was "unlikely that we will reach a final agreement with Europe today or tomorrow."

The president described the third phase of Iran’s commitment reductions as “highly important in nature,” emphasizing that this would the “most significant step that we take” and would “have extraordinary effects.”

This phase, Rouhani added, will "accelerate" the activities of the AEOI.

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran jcpoa nuclear program
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عمار صالحی علی اصغر مونسان گام سوم برجام سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح شب ششم محرم شهرستان بهمئی حوزه های انتخابیه اقلیتهای دینی
آخرین اخبار

انصارالله یمن مذاکره با آمریکا را تکذیب کرد

فرانسه خواستار پایبندی ایران به تعهدات برجام شد

تاثیرات ویرانگر عملیات مقاومت بر صهیونیست‌ها

ظریف خبر داد: اعلام رسمی اجرای گام سوم به موگرینی

واکنش استاندار قم به مفقود شدن صدرالساداتی‌ها

گفت‌وگوی وزرای خارجه انگلیس و عمان در خصوص ایران

تامین نیاز دارو و مواد اولیه داروسازی‌ها برای یک سال

خبر دادسرای ویژه روحانیت درباره برادران صدرالساداتی

افشای جزئیات جدیدی درباره زندگی البغدادی

شناسایی عوامل سوء استفاده از حجاج و قاچاق گوشی

واکنش پمپئو به تعیین پاداش برای اخلال در کار سپاه

برنامه فضایی ایران، پوشش موشک‌های بالستیک است

تاکید رئیس قوه قضاییه بر احیای پلیس قضایی

اعتراف صریح آمریکا به گفتگو با جنبش انصارالله

افت شدید فروش سینما تا پایان سال تداوم می‌یابد؟

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

شکست در استانبول، هیجان در تهران
ریزش وحشتناک پل همراه با عابران و خودرو
مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است
روایت فرمانده ناو توقیفی انگلیس از رویارویی با سپاه
اعتراض به سخنرانی یک منصوب رهبری برای سخنرانی منصوب دیگر ایشان!/ روشن ‌کردن آتش دوقطبی میان منصوبان رهبری/ برخی حکم رهبری را برای دوستان‌شان می‌پسندند، برای دیگران نه!
تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا
جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰
مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!
واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
اسیدپاشی به دختر و پسر تهرانی سرقرار
وصیت مهدی شادمانی عملی شد
گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!
سمت عجیب یک کارمند در اداره دولتی ایرانشهر
واکنش آمریکا به حمله تلافی‌جویانه حزب‌الله به اسرائیل/ عصبانیت وزیر خارجه بحرین از اقدام تلافی‌جویانه حزب‌الله/ واکنش روسیه به حمله هوایی آمریکا به ادلب سوریه/ رایزنی پادشاه اردن با امیر قطر درباره تقویت روابط دوجانبه
صحنه عجیبی که یک موتورسوار رقم زد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۶ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۱۹ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)