نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
459بازدید
‍ پ

From backstop to Brexhaustion, a guide to Brexit-speak

From backstop to Brexiteer, Britain's decision to leave the European Union has spawned a baffling array of new terms, while British parliamentary terminology is also confusing for audiences across the world.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۸۶۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۴ 04 September 2019

From backstop to Brexiteer, Britain's decision to leave the European Union has spawned a baffling array of new terms, while British parliamentary terminology is also confusing for audiences across the world.

Here are some key words and phrases:

ARTICLE 50: Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty sets out the procedure for a country wishing to leave the bloc and imposes a two-year countdown to that country's departure. Britain triggered the process on March 29, 2017, and was due to leave on March 29, 2019. Amid deadlock in Britain's Parliament the EU agreed a Brextension until April 12 and then until October 31.

BACKSTOP: The Brexit backstop is part of the withdrawal agreement between the EU and Britain. It's an insurance policy designed to ensure there are no customs checks or other border infrastructure between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit. The backstop says if no other solution is found, Britain will remain in a customs union with the EU in order to keep the Irish border open. Opposition to the backstop from pro-Brexit British lawmakers is the main reason the deal has been defeated in Parliament

BREXHAUSTION: The state of anxious weariness felt by many U.K. citizens and politicians at the unresolved Brexit crisis, almost three years after Britain voted to leave the EU.

BREXIT: A contraction of "British exit," Brexit is Britain's departure from the European Union. The UK joined the bloc in 1973, and held a 2016 referendum on its membership that was won by the "leave" side.

BREXITER/BREXITEER: A supporter of Britain's exit from the European Union.

BREXTREMIST: Pejorative term for a Brexit supporter.

BREXTENSION: Brexit extension, a delay to Britain's exit from the EU. This has been granted until October 31.

BRINO: An acronym that means "Brexit in name only." It's a pejorative term used by Brexiteers for a "soft Brexit" departure in which Britain retains close economic and regulatory ties with the European Union.

CONFIRMATORY VOTE: A new referendum in which voters would be asked whether to approve any Brexit deal passed by Parliament. The other option would be remaining in the EU, so this plan is mainly favoured by those who hope Brexit can be stopped. Also known by its supporters as a "people's vote."

CUSTOMS UNION: The European Union customs union makes the 28-nation bloc a single customs territory, with no tariffs or border checks on goods moving between member states. It also has common tariffs on goods entering the bloc from the outside.

DE-SELECT: A decision by a political party that the current elected lawmaker will not run as the party's candidate in the next election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is threatening to do this to any Conservative lawmakers who support the opposition's attempts to block a no-deal Brexit (see below).

EUROPEAN UNION: Formed in 1957 as the European Economic Community by France, West Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, the group is now a 28-nation bloc of more than 500 million people with substantial powers over member nations' laws, economies and social policies.

A cross-party alliance defeated Boris Johnson in parliament in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement - prompting the prime minister to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.

HARD BREXIT: A Brexit that sees the UK cut many of its ties with the EU, including leaving the EU's vast single market and customs union. Some supporters of the idea prefer the term "clean Brexit," and say it will enable Britain to forge its own trade deals around the world.

INDICATIVE VOTE: Britain's Parliament has held a series of non-binding "indicative votes" on various Brexit outcomes as a way of finding out whether any have majority support. Lawmakers rejected every option, from leaving the EU without a deal to holding a new referendum on whether to remain.

LEAVER: A Briton who voted to leave the European Union. See also Brexiteer.

NO-DEAL BREXIT: If Britain and the EU do not finalise a divorce deal, Britain will cease to be an EU member without an agreement setting out what happens next. A no-deal Brexit would rip up the rules that govern ties between the UK Many businesses say that would cause economic chaos.

PROROGATION: Suspending a session of Parliament without dissolving it. Johnson's move to do this will keep Parliament away for five weeks in the run-up to the Brexit deadline. He says this is necessary to set out his government's future policies, but opponents believe he is trying to reduce the amount of time available for debate and legislation that could block a no-deal Brexit.

REMAINER: A Briton who voted to stay in the European Union.

REMOANER, REMAINIAC: Pejorative terms for people who want the UK to remain in the EU.

SINGLE MARKET: The EU's single market makes the bloc a common economic zone in which goods and services can move freely with no internal borders or barriers.

SOFT BREXIT: A Brexit that sees the UK retain its close economic ties with the EU, including membership in the bloc's single market and customs union.

WITHDRAWAL OF THE WHIP: A political party deciding that a lawmaker does not represent it in Parliament any more, effectively suspending that person from the party. Johnson is threatening to do this to any Conservative lawmakers who support the opposition's attempts to block a no-deal Brexit.

WITHDRAWAL AGREEMENT/POLITICAL DECLARATION: In November 2018, Britain and the EU struck a two-part divorce agreement. It consists of a legally binding, 585-page withdrawal agreement setting out the terms of the UK's departure, and a shorter, non-binding political declaration committing the two parties to close future ties. The agreement must be approved by the British and European Parliaments to take effect, but Britain's Parliament has rejected it three times. Johnson has insisted it is unacceptable and is seeking to renegotiate it.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
brexit britain word
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعید ملایی محسن حاجی میرزایی عمار صالحی علی اصغر مونسان سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح ماهواره ناهید هفته امر به معروف و نهی از منکر حوزه های انتخابیه لرستان
آخرین اخبار

دیدار ناگهانی دو هوو هنگام شکایت از همسر مشترک

آیا گریه بر امام حسین (ع) حق‌الناس را برطرف می‌کند؟

تاثیر ازدواج زودهنگام بر سلامت جنسی کودکان

تیراندازی به عزداران حسینی در خرم آباد

جزئیات کاهش قیمت مسکن در مناطق مختلف تهران

نوع مدرسه رفتن یک پسر بچه وایرال شد

وعده مقام مسئول برای کاهش قیمت بلیت پرواز‌های داخلی/ کمبود تایر پراید و وانت نیسان در بازار/ حمایت توکیو و پاریس از اتحاد رنو-نیسان/ دلار در میانه کانال ۱۱ هزار تومان/ وزیر صنعت: زمان معینی برای حذف پراید وجود ندارد

دستگیری سارقان ۶۶ هزار دلاری منزل فوتسالیست

جریمه ۲.۵ میلیاردی به جرم برداشت غیرمجاز از معدن

واکنش اتحادیه جهانی کشتی به غیبت یزدانی و هادی

قیمت کالاها ربطی به نرخ ارز آزاد ندارد

صدور دستور پیگیری اعتراض داوطلبان کنکور

وقوع زلزله ۴.۴ ریشتری درسیستان و بلوچستان

سرطان اصلی‌ترین عامل مرگ‌ومیر در کشورهای ثروتمند

مجلس عوام انگلیس نخست‌ وزیر را شکست داد

وب گردی

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود آهنگ جدید

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

آغاز درگیری حزب الله و اسرائیل در جنوب لبنان/ انهدام یک خودروی نظامی اسرائیل+ فیلم
مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است
اولین تصاویر از باستی هیلز لو رفته در مشهد
اعتراض به سخنرانی یک منصوب رهبری برای سخنرانی منصوب دیگر ایشان!/ روشن ‌کردن آتش دوقطبی میان منصوبان رهبری/ برخی حکم رهبری را برای دوستان‌شان می‌پسندند، برای دیگران نه!
جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰
زن خطرناک عامل آشوب بازار تهران
حسینی جای علی عسگری به اتاق ریاست سازمان صداوسیما می‌رود؟
علامت پیروزی آقازاده متهم به فساد در دادگاه
تصاویر جالب داوری یک زن ایرانی در فوتسال مردان جهان
درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است
اسیدپاشی به دختر و پسر تهرانی سرقرار
وصیت مهدی شادمانی عملی شد
گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!
در باغ وحش «حسن رعیت» خبری از «۱۷ ببر» نیست/سعید ملایی: پناهنده نشده‌ام/کنایه ظریف به انقلابیون «زیرکولرنشین»!
کاهش ۴۰ درصدی قیمت خودرو در بازار/ سقف سهامداری افراد در بانک‌ها تغییر می کند/ عضو شورای فقهی بانک مرکزی: بانکداری ما پوسته بدون ربا دارد، اما محتوای آن ربوی است

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۱۳ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۱۷۶ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار آیت‌الله یزدی و آیت‌الله آملی لاریجانی در شورای نگهبان/وزارت ورزش: تلاش می‌کنیم برای زنان بلیت فروشی عادی داشته باشیم  (۱۳۷ نظر)

رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)