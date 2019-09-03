نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
357بازدید
‍ پ

China lodges tariff complaint against US at WTO

China has lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over US import duties, Reuters reports, citing the Chinese Commerce Ministry.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۶۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۸ 03 September 2019

China has lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over US import duties, Reuters reports, citing the Chinese Commerce Ministry.

The United States began imposing 15 percent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday and China began imposing new duties on US crude oil, the latest escalation in their trade war.

China did not release details of its legal case but said the US tariffs affected US$300 billion of Chinese exports.

The latest tariff actions violated the consensus reached by leaders of China and the US in a meeting in Osaka, the Commerce Ministry said in the statement. China will defend its legal rights in accordance with WTO rules, it said.

The lawsuit is the third Beijing has brought to challenge US President Donald Trump’s China-specific tariffs at the WTO, the international organization that limits the tariffs each country is allowed to charge.

US officials say that they are penalizing China for theft of intellectual property that is not covered by WTO rules, although many trade experts say that any tariff hike above the allowed maximum must be justified at the WTO.

Many experts also decry China’s decision to fight fire with fire, by imposing tariffs on US goods imported into China, also without the WTO’s approval.

On Friday the US published a written defense in the first of the three legal cases, asserting that China and the US agreed the issue should not be judged at the WTO.

“China has taken the unilateral decision to adopt aggressive industrial policy measures to steal or otherwise unfairly acquire the technology of its trading partners; the United States has adopted tariff measures to try to obtain the elimination of China’s unfair and distortive technology-transfer policies,” it said.

China had chosen to respond not by addressing US concerns but with its own tariffs, “in an effort to maintain its unfair policies indefinitely”.

The US submission also said its actions were exempt from WTO rules because they were “measures necessary to protect public morals” – a clause used in the past to argue for trade restrictions over gambling, animal rights and public broadcasting.

Under WTO rules, Washington has 60 days to try to settle the latest dispute. Then China could ask the WTO to adjudicate, a process that would take several years.

It could end with China gaining WTO approval to take trade sanctions, if the United States is found to have broken the rules.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china usa wto
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعید ملایی سید محمد حسینی عمار صالحی اعتراضات هنگ کنگ سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح ماهواره ناهید هفته امر به معروف و نهی از منکر حوزه های انتخابیه گلستان
آخرین اخبار

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی سه شنبه ۱۲ شهریور

آتش سوزی یک گاوداری در آذربایجان شرقی

واکنش ملک‌آباد به تغییر در ترکیب اعضای مجمع: روند حاکم بر انتخابات ریاست هیات فوتبال تهران مطلوب نیست

ایرانیان ۴ برابر متوسط جهانی نوشابه مصرف می‌کنند

علت ریزش مو عمدتا ژنتیکی است

جلسه رای اعتماد به وزیر پیشنهادی «آموزش و پرورش» آغاز شد

جلسه رای اعتماد به وزرای پیشنهادی «میراث فرهنگی، صنایع دستی وگردشگری» و «آموزش و پرورش» آغاز شد/حضور رئیس‌جمهور در مجلس برای دفاع از «مونسان» و «حاجی‌میرزایی»

وب گردی

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود آهنگ جدید

درمان سرماخوردگی در بارداری بدون دارو

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نوحه ها و سروده‌های عاشورایی
واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران
آغاز درگیری حزب الله و اسرائیل در جنوب لبنان/ انهدام یک خودروی نظامی اسرائیل+ فیلم
انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی
مهدی شادمانی درگذشت
اولین تصاویر از باستی هیلز لو رفته در مشهد
فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد
آذری جهرمی: ماهواره ناهید اینجاست/ اگر آمریکایی‌ها تصویر با کیفیت دارند، محل دقیق اصابت راکت ما به پهپادشان را نشان دهند!
نواده تیمور لنگ الان چه می کند؟
زن خطرناک عامل آشوب بازار تهران
کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران
حسینی جای علی عسگری به اتاق ریاست سازمان صداوسیما می‌رود؟
درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است
تصاویر جالب داوری یک زن ایرانی در فوتسال مردان جهان
علامت پیروزی آقازاده متهم به فساد در دادگاه

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۳۰۳ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۲۴۴ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۸۸ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

گاف عجیب رئیس نظام پزشکی با شرط گذاشتن برای اجرای قانون!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۴۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)