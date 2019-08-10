نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
444بازدید
‍ پ

Iran’s Oil Sales Are Now A Spying Game

Most of the 17 Iranians that Iran arrested last month claiming to be spies for the CIA were working in the Islamic Republic’s oil sector, which Iran now guards as heavily as if it were a war secret, The New York Times reports, citing Iranian traders.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۰۶۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۹ 10 August 2019

Most of the 17 Iranians that Iran arrested last month claiming to be spies for the CIA were working in the Islamic Republic’s oil sector, which Iran now guards as heavily as if it were a war secret, The New York Times reports, citing Iranian traders.

Last month, Iran claimed that it had arrested 17 people, all of whom are Iranians, accusing them of spying for the CIA and sentencing some of them to death.

President Donald Trump dismissed the claims, saying that “The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!”

It’s because of its heavily dependent on oil sales economy that Iran is now considering the means and channels of selling its oil—while under strict U.S. sanctions—as the most sensitive information.

The arrests of Iranians accused of spying for the U.S. involved espionage into how Iran is moving its oil now that it’s under U.S. sanctions which scare away almost all of Tehran’s legitimate buyers for fear of coming under secondary U.S. sanctions for dealing with Iran, an Iranian politician, two oil traders, and the editor in chief of a newspaper affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) told the NYT.

“How we evade sanctions to sell our oil and how we move the money is now the country’s most vital and sensitive information,” Hassan Soleimani, the editor in chief of IRGC-affiliated Mashregh newspaper told the NYT.

After the U.S. sanctions kicked in, Iran stopped reporting any oil production and sales data and has tightened the ranks of oil traders, whose key job now is to determine if a potential client is legit and not a spy. Traders are not discussing prices, means of payment, or terms and timing of shipping—they assess if a client is legit and then report to four senior officials who supervise the oil trades out of Iran, according to the NYT.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran oil usa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ایران ایرتور محمود صارمی سروش رفیعی دیوان محاسبات کراسنویارسک آزادراه تهران شمال روز خبرنگار ینس استولتنبرگ حوزه های انتخابیه تهران
آخرین اخبار

نورافکن مالیاتی بر حساب‌های بانکی

وب گردی

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

قیمت روز خودروهای داخلی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

وداع کارکنان سایپا با آخرین سراتوی مونتاژی
عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله
کوهی که ژاپن از جهانیان پنهان کرد
افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی
فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی
دادستان کل کشور: فیفا چه کار به ورزشگاه رفتن زنان دارد؟/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: زنان بنا بر احتیاط نباید در نقطه خاصی از سکوها بنشینند
دلجویی مردم نشتارود از گردشگر آلمانی
چه کشور‌هایی به طرح آمریکا برای ائتلاف نظامی در خلیج فارس پیوسته اند؟!
حمله شدید رییس الاهلی به برانکو بعداز شکست
ادامه درگیری‌های شدید بین نیرو‌های وابسته به امارات و عربستان/ترامپ: کسی حق مذاکره با ایران به نمایندگی از آمریکا را ندارد/تماس تلفنی پامپئو با بن سلمان درباره ایران/مخالفت قاطع دمشق با توافق آمریکا و ترکیه در ایجاد منطقه امن
پرجمعیت ترین پایتخت جهان، بدون دود و ترافیک
بازیگر معروف با چهره استتارشده سرمزار شهدا می‌رود
ورود ناو جنگی آمریکا به آب های منطقه‌ای قطر/ بیانیه ترکیه درباره توافق با آمریکا درباره سوریه/ دیدار ده ها نماینده کنگره آمریکا با نتانیاهو/ درگیری متحدان عربستان و امارات در یمن
چه کسی با عدم اکران «دیدن این فیلم جرم است» مانع از نمایش فاجعه می‌شود؟
ثروتمندترین فرد جهان به سهام خود چوب حراج زد/ ممنوعیت واردات ۱۶۵۰ قلم کالا/ عبور اونس طلا از مرز ۱۵۰۰ دلار/ دلار ۵۰ تومان پایین آمد/ با ۶۰۰ میلیون تومان کجا خانه بخریم؟

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۳۳ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۳۶ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۱۹۵ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۱۵ نظر)