نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
438بازدید
‍ پ

Libya's LNA Forces Strike Misrata's Air College - Reports

The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar struck Misrata's air college early on Tuesday, according to media reports.
کد خبر: ۹۱۶۲۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۶ 06 August 2019

The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar struck Misrata's air college early on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Misrata's air college has been attacked by Libyan National Army forces early on Tuesday, a military source told Reuters.

"Massive explosions were heard across the city," said a Misrata resident, reported by Reuters.

Misrata is Libyan coastal city that lies to the west of the capital Tripoli and is regarded as the main base of Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

On Monday, a drone airstrike LNA forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said, reported by Reuters.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Since then the country has been divided between two rival governments. The GNA, established by the international community with its capital in Tripoli, enjoys the support of the UN and controls the western part of the country. But its authority is disputed by the LNA, led by Haftar, who is loyal to the elected legislative body in Tobruk and controls the country's east.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
libya lna haftar
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ادغام بانک ها حسن آیت محمد جواد ظریف گچساران چرام رژیم حقوقی دریای خزر رمز ارز حوزه های انتخابیه البرز شیخ زکزاکی
آخرین اخبار

آغاز غربالگری شنوایی ۳ تا ۵ ساله‌ها

دیدار سردار «سلیمانی» با «ظریف»

حضور رئیس‌جمهور در وزارت امور خارجه

ونزوئلا کلا تحریم شد!

فراخوان صهیونیست‌ها برای تعرض به مسجد الاقصی

کنايه اوباما به ترامپ

جانشین موگرینی انتخاب شد

وب گردی

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
درآمد بهنوش بختیاری و رامبد جوان از ایستاگرام
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!
سرنوشت دردناک دختر حاکم دوبی
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب
تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۲۲ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۲۱ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۲۲ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری  (۱۰۳ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)