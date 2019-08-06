نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
448بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles, Slams Joint Military Drills

North Korea launched a fresh round of ballistic missiles into the sea early Tuesday and warned it could take a “new road” in response to U.S.-South Korean military exercises that began this week.
کد خبر: ۹۱۶۲۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۲ 06 August 2019

North Korea launched a fresh round of ballistic missiles into the sea early Tuesday and warned it could take a “new road” in response to U.S.-South Korean military exercises that began this week.

The North fired two short-range ballistic missiles from South Hwanghae Province in the western part of the country, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The missiles traveled about 450 kilometers and reached a height of about 37 kilometers, it added.

U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials say the missiles appear to be similar to the short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on July 25, the statement said.

 

North Korea has conducted four rounds of short-range ballistic missile launches in about the past two weeks, raising doubts about working-level nuclear talks that U.S. officials had hoped would begin last month.

 

'Flagrant violation'

Minutes before the latest test, North Korea’s foreign ministry released a statement slamming the joint drills as a “flagrant violation” of its recent agreements with Washington and Seoul.

“We have already warned several times that the joint military exercises would block progress in the DPRK-U.S. relations and the inter-Korean relations and bring us into reconsideration of our earlier major steps,” said a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson quoted by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The U.S. and South Korea moved ahead with the joint exercises, which started Monday, even while calling on North Korea to engage in working-level nuclear talks. The U.S. and South Korea say the drills are defensive in nature, while North Korea sees them as preparation to invade.

“The U.S. and South Korean authorities remain outwardly talkative about dialogue. But when they sit back, they sharpen a sword to do us harm,” the KCNA statement said, adding Pyongyang may “be compelled to seek a new road as we have already indicated.”

Similar to previous launches

South Korea’s presidential Blue House convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch, a spokesperson said.

U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials say the weapons North Korea launched Tuesday appear similar to the short-range ballistic missiles tested on July 25, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea on July 25 launched its version of a Russian-made Iskander short-range ballistic missile, which appears to be designed to evade U.S. and South Korean missile defenses. Since then, North Korea has also tested a new type of multiple rocket launcher.

Regardless of whether the latest launch involved missiles or a multiple rocket launcher, a distance of 450 kilometers from South Hwanghae province “means that all of South Korean territory is within firing range,” says Kim Dong-yub, a North Korea specialist at Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. 

 

U.S. President Donald Trump, who wants to continue talks with North Korea, has said he has “no problem” with North Korea’s recent missile launches, since they are short-range.

 

In a series of tweets last week, Trump said the missile tests “are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short-range missiles when we shook hands.”

 

“There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim (Jong Un) does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust,” Trump said. “There is far too much for North Korea to gain.”

Working-level talks

 

Trump has met North Korean leader Kim three times since last June -- in Singapore, Vietnam and at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

At the DMZ meeting in late June, both sides agreed to soon hold working-level talks. But North Korea has not agreed to set a date to begin those talks.

In the KCNA statement Tuesday, the North held out the possibility of more dialogue.

“We remain unchanged in our stand to resolve the issues through dialogue. But the dynamics of dialogue will be more invisible as long as the hostile military moves continue,” the KCNA statement said.

“A constructive dialogue cannot be expected at a time when a simulated war practice targeted at the dialogue partner is being conducted, and there is no need to have a fruitless and exhausting dialogue with those who do not have a sense of communication,” it continued.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had hoped to meet his North Korean counterparts at a regional summit last week in Bangkok, Thailand. But North Korea did not send any officials to the meeting.

“I wish they’d have come here,” Pompeo told reporters before heading home from Thailand. “I think it would have given us an opportunity to have another set of conversations, and I hope it won’t be too long before I have a chance to do that.”

Increasing actions

North Korea has slowly been increasing its threats and provocations -- a strategy analysts say is designed to increase pressure on Washington and Seoul without completely derailing the talks.

“As long as Trump has good rapport with Kim Jong Un, I’m not too concerned,” said David Kim, a North Korea specialist at the Stimson Center.

But he said the North’s latest provocations will likely further delay working-level talks, which U.S. officials had expected to start in mid-July.

“I don’t expect much traction as long as the drills are continuing,” he said. “So it may be awhile until we see lower-level talks resume.”

With talks stalled yet again, some U.S. officials are hinting that a fourth Trump-Kim summit may be in the works. Asked about that possibility last week in Thailand, Pompeo said: “Stay tuned.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
north korea missile drill usa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ادغام بانک ها حسن آیت محمد جواد ظریف گچساران چرام رژیم حقوقی دریای خزر رمز ارز حوزه های انتخابیه البرز شیخ زکزاکی
آخرین اخبار

ونزوئلا کلا تحریم شد!

فراخوان صهیونیست‌ها برای تعرض به مسجد الاقصی

کنايه اوباما به ترامپ

جانشین موگرینی انتخاب شد

رکورد پیاز با ۵۱۵ درصد گرانی

توقیف بیش از ۶۰۰ دستگاه استخراج ارز در شهرقدس

قرعه‌کشی پلی‌آف لیگ قهرمانان اروپا انجام شد

تلاش دیدنی خانواده لرستانی برای نجات گربه

راه‌اندازی بازار متشکل ارزی فعلا به تعویق افتاد/ چین واردات محصولات کشاورزی از آمریکا را متوقف می‌کند/ دلیل اصلی ۱۰۰ دلاری نشدن طلای سیاه/ واکنش سازمان حمایت به گرانی مرغ

تسلیت ظریف به دبیر مجمع تشخیص مصلحت

تربیت معلمان ویژه برای «مدارس تیزهوشان»

افزایش تصادفات شبانه در پایتخت

سپاهان: مصلح از یک تیم بزرگ به یک‌تیم بزرگتر آمد!

۵ شرط برای برقرار ماندن یارانه نقدی

خبر خوش برای کارگران ساختمانی

وب گردی

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
درآمد بهنوش بختیاری و رامبد جوان از ایستاگرام
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!
سرنوشت دردناک دختر حاکم دوبی
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب
تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۲۲ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۲۱ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۲۲ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری  (۱۰۳ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)