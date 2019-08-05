نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
232بازدید
‍ پ

Suspicions of Iran Sanctions Breach Spark China Tanker Seizures

Reports alleging that fuel tankers appeared to breach U.S. sanctions against Iran were cited in court filings by a bank as it sought to seize the ships, accusing the owners of loan default.
کد خبر: ۹۱۶۰۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۸ 05 August 2019

Reports alleging that fuel tankers appeared to breach U.S. sanctions against Iran were cited in court filings by a bank as it sought to seize the ships, accusing the owners of loan default.

The accusations, which led to the the temporary arrest of the vessels in Singapore late last month, come as the U.S. seeks to isolate the regime in Tehran by cutting off oil sales, a major source of revenue. They also underscore how traders and shippers suspected of violating sanctions can run afoul of their own lenders, not just governments.

To read more about how ships can skirt sanctions on Iran, click here.

Hanover-based Norddeutsche Landesbank-Girozentrale, known as NordLB, detailed its claim in documents filed last month in the High Court of Singapore seeking the arrest of the vessels, accusing their China-based owner of defaulting on a $30 million mortgage agreement.

The German lender said in the filings it was notified June 25 by the London P&I Club, a ship owners’ association that provides protection and indemnity insurance, that coverage on the ships would be terminated. That came one day before Lloyd’s List, an industry news publication, reported that two of the ships -- Gas Infinity and Gas Dignity -- appeared to have transported Iranian liquefied petroleum gas in breach of U.S. sanctions, the bank said.

Transponders Off

NordLB said it believes London P&I terminated coverage after being contacted by Lloyd’s to comment for the article. The London P&I club confirmed that it no longer insures Gas Infinity, but declined to comment further

The tankers, along with Sea Dragon, were used as collateral for a $30 million loan NordLB made in July 2018 to Silvana Limited, Sea Dragon Group and Sea Dolphin Co., with China’s Kunlun Holding Co. and Kunlun Shipping as guarantors, according to the affidavit. The companies have offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Gas Infinity and Gas Dignity turned off their transponders, which usually publicly broadcast their locations, when approaching the Strait of Hormuz and then turned them on again several days later when they were laden with fuel, the bank said in the affidavit, citing the Lloyd’s article. The bank also cited a Bloomberg article describing similar activity by another LPG tanker owned by Kunlun Trading Co., a shareholder of the borrower.

Sheriff’s Arrest

While the bank only cited media reports for its suspicions the ships broke sanctions, it described the actions, as well as losing satisfactory insurance coverage, as “events of default” on the mortgage.

Gas Infinity was placed under sheriff’s arrest in Singapore on July 22 and Sea Dragon on July 24, according to information from the Supreme Court of Singapore. Both ships have since been released.

A woman who answered the phone at Kunlun Holding’s office Friday declined to comment and an email to Hong Kong-based Kunlun Shipping Co. went unanswered. Nobody responded to emails and phone calls to people associated with the Chinese companies whose contact information was included in court exhibits. NordLB declined to comment on the case.

In the court documents, NordLB said that the owners denied Gas Dignity had been in Iranian waters. But, it added, their response included location data missing days that corresponded to the time when Lloyd’s reported the transponder was turned off.

The bank also said that the copies of logbooks provided by the owners to show Gas Infinity was undergoing sea trials were mostly illegible and didn’t identify the name of the ship, according to the documents.

The two ships that were detained in Singapore under sheriff’s arrest, Gas Infinity and Sea Dragon, have both since sailed. Allen & Gledhill, representing NordLB, called for the release of the tankers in Singapore’s high court on July 29. The attorneys didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on the issue.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china iran tanker seizure sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عملیات سنتینل هادی رضوی کوهمره‌سرخی شیراز رمز ارز رامین مهمانپرست گچساران حوزه های انتخابیه اصفهان
آخرین اخبار

اظهارات تازه درباره گواهینامه موتورسیکلت بانوان

وب گردی

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

Iran travel

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
ممنوعیت استفاده از سیخ کباب آلومینیومی
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
حمله سعودی‌ها به امارات به خاطر یمن و ایران/موافقت مشروط دولت سوریه با آتش‌بس در ادلب/ حمله موشکی اسرائیل به القنیطره سوریه/ واکنش اتحادیه اروپا به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
درآمد بهنوش بختیاری و رامبد جوان از ایستاگرام
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب
نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند
تماس‌های محرمانه عربستان و امارات با ایران/ سفر هیأت آمریکایی به ترکیه و اعزام کماندو‌ها به مرز/ افزایش اختلافات بین امارات و دولت مستعفی یمن/ پرواز دوباره رپتور‌های نیروی هوایی آمریکا بر فراز سوریه

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۹۶ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۱۹ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۲۶۰ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)

ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟  (۹۰ نظر)