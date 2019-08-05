Saudi royal warns against ‘involvement in war with Iran’

A Saudi royal, Ahmed Bin Abdul Aziz, yesterday warned against “the kingdom’s involvement in a war with Iran.”

“I’d oppose the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman if he decided to join a US-British military alliance to confront Iran,” The New Khalij quoted Abdul Aziz as saying.

The brother of the Saudi King added that it was important for Riyadh to take measures to unify the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) instead of responding to US President Donald Trump’s plans, which he described as “pushing the region to the brink of war.”

On 10 July, the US announced plans to create an international military coalition to safeguard waters off Iran and Yemen, following attacks on two oil tankers in June.

Washington withdrew last year from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear programme. It has sharply tightened sanctions on Iran, which has responded by stepping up uranium enrichment beyond limits set by the deal.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated last month after two oil tankers were attacked at the Strait of Hormuz. The US held Iran responsible for the attacks, an accusation denied by Tehran.

Days later, Iran shot down a US drone, claiming it had violated Iran’s airspace. The US said the drone had been over international waters.