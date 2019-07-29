Militants Shell Syrian Provinces of Hama, Latakia - Russian Military

Militants have shelled the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia despite the ceasefire regime across the country, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past day, terrorists attacked Tell al-Tout and Qara Journ in Hama province, as well as Harab al-Hizato and Ayn Sleimo in Latakia province," the centre said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.