رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
324بازدید
‍ پ

Suicide attack on hotel kills at least seven in Somalia

At least seven people have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by al-Shabaab militants on a hotel in southern Somalia, a security official said.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۲۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۵ 13 July 2019

At least seven people have been killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by al-Shabaab militants on a hotel in southern Somalia, a security official said.

Authorities said a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the popular Medina hotel in the southern port town of Kismayo on Friday, before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went.

The attack is the latest in a long line of bombing and assaults claimed by the al-Qaida-linked group.

“We have confirmed the death of seven people including a former local administration minister and a lawmaker,” said Abdi Dhuhul, a security official. “The toll may increase since the attack is not over yet.”

Witnesses said among those killed were a well-known social media activist, her husband and a local journalist.

“Several gunmen entered and started shooting but the security forces responded quickly and engaged in a gunfight with the terrorists inside the building,” said security official Abdiweli Mohamed.

“The blast was very big,” said witness Hussein Muktar.

“There is chaos inside, I saw several dead bodies carried from the scene and people are fleeing from the nearby buildings,” he said.

Somali Journalists Syndicate said in a statement that two journalists based in Kismayo had been confirmed dead in the attack.

“Mohamed Omar Sahal, SBC TV correspondent based in Kismayo and Hodan Naleyeh, female TV journalist and founder of Integration TV are both among those killed,” Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, the syndicate’s secretary general, said.

It said Naleyeh had recently returned from Canada.

“The deaths of Hodan, 43 and Sahal, 35, become the first journalists killed in the country this year,” the statement said.

Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

“Mujahideen fighters carried out a martyrdom attack on one of the hotels accommodating the apostate officials of the Jubaland administration,” the group said, referring to an autonomous southern zone in the troubled country whose main city is Kismayo.

According to several sources, most of those staying in the hotel were politicians and traders ahead of upcoming regional elections.

Shabaab fighters have fought for more than a decade to topple the Somali government.

The militant group emerged from Islamic Courts that once controlled central and southern Somalia and are variously estimated to number between 5,000 and 9,000 men.

In 2010 the Shabaab declared their allegiance to al-Qaida.

In 2011, they fled positions they once held in Mogadishu, and have since lost many strongholds.

But they retain control of large rural swathes of the country and continue to wage a guerrilla war against the authorities.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
somalia attack hotel
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
نازنین زاغری نشست شورای حکام جیسون رضائیان تب کریمه کنگو شیخ زکزاکی بانک سرمایه هیلاری کلینتون پیام دهکردی
آخرین اخبار

کدام کشورها بالاترین ثروت سرانه را دارند؟

ماجرای آدم‌ربایی ۲ ‌میلیارد تومانی

حضور ۱۱ هزار ایرانی در مدینه

کل‌کل جالب و طولانی پاتوسی با استقلالی‌ها در توییتر

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: احساس شرمندگی می‌کنیم

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی شنبه ۲۲ تیر

انتقاد غرویان از ادبیات علم الهدی

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر

تماس تلفنی یک شهروند آمریکایی درباره ایران

یک سریال مفرح جای «گاندو» را گرفت

حقیقتی وحشتناک در یکی از مدارس ایذه!

آخرین‬ وضعیت مناطق سیل زده پس از سه ماه

تازه‌ترین مصاحبه ژاوی درباره نیمار، دی یونگ و رئال مادرید

هشدار نسبت به پدیده گرد و خاک در خوزستان

پاسخ پرفسور سمیعی به نامه دانش‌آموزان گنبدی

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس
الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست
موافقت انگلیس و فرانسه با اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه /بیانیه چهار جانبه اروپا درباره «برجام»/اعزام کاروان بزرگ زرهی ترکیه به مرز سوریه/ جلسه مهم اتحادیه اروپا درباره ایران
روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد
ادای احترام حداد عادل به خودش
بچه‌داری جالب رئیس‌ جمهور روسیه !
عکس دیده نشده از خانواده رهبر کره شمالی
لحظه بخیه زدن به بزرگ ترین افعی ایران!
«جو بایدن»: به برجام برمی گردیم!/تصویب طرحی برای اتمام حمایت نظامی آمریکا از ائتلاف سعودی/واکنش روسیه به اقدامات انگلیس در تنگه هرمز و خلیج فارس/ نشست سران روسیه، ایران و ترکیه در قزاقستان
طرح فرانسوی‌ها برای متوقف کردن کاهش تعهدات برجامی تهران/ آغاز تحقیقات جدید درباره حملات شیمیایی در سوریه/ طرح رئیس کمیته روابط خارجی سنای آمریکا علیه عربستان/ واکنش حریری به تحریم آمریکا علیه نمایندگان حزب‌الله
ترامپ خبر مرگ آرنولد شوارتزنگر را اعلام کرد
بادیگاردی که با همسر حاکم دبی فرار کرد
پاس گل شبکه مستند به «بی بی سی» برای تأمین برنامه
 لحظه دلهره آور کنده شدن موتور هواپیما!
اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۶۳ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۸۸ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید مسئولیت دولت روحانی را قبول کنند/کنایه‌های سنگین حجاریان به سلیمی‌نمین/شرط ذوالنور برای مذاکره با دولت ترامپ/کنایه یک کارشناس به روحانی: اگر را کاشتند، سبز نشد!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیمت سیانور برای خودکشی چند؟/پیشنهاد محمود صادقی برای انفکاک چند سازمان از قوه قضائیه/مدیران دولتی جانشین پروری می‌کنند/«مشارکت مشروط» نوعی «تحریم انتخابات» است  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آیا با اهدای «وام رهن» و کمپین «صاحب خانه خوب»، می‌توان بازار اجاره بهای مسکن را کنترل کرد؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

پیغام آمریکایی‌ها پس از ساقط شدن پهپاد و پاسخ ایران/اصلاح طلبان و اصولگرایان هر هفته با رهبری جلسات مشترک دارند/دیگر کاندیدای اصلاح طلبان «لاریجانی» نیست  (۱۰۲ نظر)

افزایش قیمت‌ها مانند موریانه ذره ذره روح و روان ملت را می‌خورد/ وقتی عالی‌ترین رکن نظارت کشور تعطیل می‌شود، از بقیه انتظاری نیست  (۹۰ نظر)

چرا ترکیه سالانه چهار برابر ایران صادرات غیرنفتی دارد؟ ریشه این اختلاف فاحش را در کجا باید جستجو کرد؟  (۸۹ نظر)