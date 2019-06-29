Russia shows interest to join INSTEX

Russian deputy foreign minister said at the end of JCPOA Joint Commission's meeting in Vienna on Friday that his country is interested to join the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) to do financial interaction with Iran.

Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Friday that it is important for other countries to take advantage of the system alongside the founding members and European states.

Describing launch of INSTEX as a beginning of a road, Ryabkov hoped that the number of countries doing business with Iran via the system would soon increase.

He further noted that JCPOA Joint Commission's meeting discussed ways for Iran to resume trade with other countries.

The meeting of the Joint Commission on JCPOA ended on Friday afternoon in Vienna after three and a half hours of talks of the remaining signatories to the deal.

It was the 12th meeting of the Joint Commission on JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) which began at 12:00 hours local time in Vienna.

Seven European countries--Austria, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden--in a joint statement expressed their support for the efforts for implementation of INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

IRNA