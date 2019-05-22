رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Saudi's Najran Airport Attacked By Houthi Drones - Reports

There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh, according to Reuters, citing Almasirah TV channel.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۷ 22 May 2019

There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh, according to Reuters, citing Almasirah TV channel.

Almasirah TV said early on Wednesday, cited by Reuters, that the Houthi drones had targeted hangars containing warplanes. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

On Tuesday, a Saudi-led coalition, which is conducting a military operation in Yemen, accused the rebel Houthi movement of attacking a civilian facility in Saudi Arabia's southwestern city of Najran, located close to the Yemeni border.

In particular, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki told Al Arabiya broadcaster on Tuesday that Houthi attacks on civilian facilities posed a threat to regional and international security, and warned the rebel movement that there would be a tough response from the coalition that would fall within the limits of international humanitarian law.

A Houthi representative told the Almasirah TV channel earlier on Tuesday that the movement had attacked an airport in Najran, adding that an arms depot on the airport's premises had caught fire as a result of the strike.

Earlier in May, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said that the airport in the Saudi Arabian city of Najran resumed its work after a four-year break provoked by the military conflict in neighboring Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi Shia rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

saudi arabia houthi najran
