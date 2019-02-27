بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
480بازدید
‍ پ

Russia's UN envoy urges US to stop 'force-feeding' Venezuela with aid

The United States should unfreeze Venezuela’s assets instead of going ahead with its hypocritical attempts to deliver aid to Venezuela, which look more like "force-feeding," Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said.
کد خبر: ۸۸۱۶۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۷ 27 February 2019

The United States should unfreeze Venezuela’s assets instead of going ahead with its hypocritical attempts to deliver aid to Venezuela, which look more like "force-feeding," Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The Venezuelan authorities are ready to accept the required humanitarian and technological assistance. However, in order to work according to this scheme, it is necessary to unblock an opportunity for Caracas to pay for the delivery of food and medicines," the diplomat told the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.

Commenting on the February 23 attempt to deliver aid to Venezuela despite the government’s resistance, Nebenzya said that "under no circumstances can it be described as a humanitarian mission."

"What took place on Saturday looks not like an aid, it looks like what the US calls ‘force-feeding.’ It’s a type of torture, in case you did not know," he said.

"Instead of a hypocritical attempt to deliver aid worth $20 million, it is necessary to immediately unblock the accounts of Venezuelan state-run companies in US banks, worth $11 billion, which were allocated by the government to purchase medicines, food and daily essentials," he said.

On February 23, Venezuelan opposition attempted to fetch international humanitarian assistance into the country from Colombia and Brazil, despite the government’s decision to seal borders in order to prevent the delivery. This triggered clashes between opposition activists and Venezuelan police and National Guard units deployed at the border, several aid convoy trucks were set on fire. The turmoil left hundreds of people injured, dozens of them were nationals of Colombia. The death toll varies between four and 25, according to different sources.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia united nations venezuela usa
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

معرفی برترین‌ دانشگاه‌های جهان در رشته آموزش

وب گردی

آخر سال برنامه سفرت به کجاست؟

پایین ترین نرخ پرواز های داخلی و خارجی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

رکوردملی درمسابقه بزرگ درگ شکسته شد+عکس
محمد جواد ظریف استعفا داد/ بازتاب گسترده استعفای ظریف در رسانه‌های جهانی
چهره روحانی پس از استعفای ظریف
نامه ۲۶ عضو پارلمان اروپا به روحانی/پیشنهاد پاکستان برای حصارکشی مرز ایران/بازتاب دیدار اسد با رهبر انقلاب در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی/ مشارکت قطر در رزمایش «سپر جزیره ۱۰» در عربستان
«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟
واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات
شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد
عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر
اولین واکنش روحانی به استعفای ظریف
علائم پارگی منیسک چیست؟
اقدام شوکه کننده پسر همدانی درباره پدرش
خشن ترین تشکر در تاریخ مجلس ایران!
واکنش پمپئو به استعفای ظریف
این سه جانورِ ناشناخته را شناسایی کنید؟
قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۱۱ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۹۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۶ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟  (۲۱۳ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)