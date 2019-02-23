US National Security Adviser Cancels Visit to S. Korea

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has canceled a planned visit to South Korea.

A diplomatic source in Seoul told KBS that Bolton was scheduled to arrive in Busan on Saturday, but canceled his trip due to the situation in Venezuela.

A senior official at South Korea's presidential office also confirmed the news, adding that it's unlikely that he'll reschedule a Korea trip in the near future.

On Friday, Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported that top security officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in the southeastern port city on Sunday for trilateral policy coordination ahead of the upcoming North Korea-U.S. summit.