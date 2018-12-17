بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
206بازدید
‍ پ

Syria, Iran discuss formation of Syrian constitutional committee

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday met with a visiting Iranian official over the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, said the presidential media office, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۲۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۷ 17 December 2018

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday met with a visiting Iranian official over the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, said the presidential media office, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the meeting, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian Foreign Minister's special assistant for political affairs, informed Assad of the preparations for a meeting by Russia, Iran and Turkey in Geneva in the next few days, following the agreement on the final structure of the constitutional committee.

Ansari highlighted Iran's keenness to coordinate with the Syrian government which "showed great flexibility" in reaching the agreement to form the constitutional committee.

For his part, Assad hailed the efforts made by Iran for the formation of the constitutional committee despite the "big obstacles placed by the countries that support the terrorists."

The president also underlined the efforts of Russia and Iran to stop the interference of Western countries in the Syrian political track through supporting a political process led by the Syrians without any form of foreign intervention.

The formation of the constitutional committee was agreed upon during inter-Syrian talks, brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey, in Russia's Sochi in January.

The constitutional committee is expected to have 150 members from both the Syrian government and opposition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said he hopes the Syrian constitutional committee will start functioning by the end of 2018.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the list of members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is ready and will be handed over to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura early next week.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran syria constitution
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

راه اندازی نخستین اپلیکیشن اتوبوس اشتراکی توسط مهندسان داخلی در تهران/ DRT

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

شاهکار مهندسی؛ مشخصات موتور استون مارتین والکری اعلام شد

یکصد و هفتمین جلسه علنی شورای شهر تهران

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

چرا تحرکات اخیر «رضا پهلوی» یادآور حمله آمریکا به عراق است!؟
پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
حضور مهناز افشار در دادسرای تهران
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
بنز لاکچری در میدان بهارستان جزغاله شد
هدیه میلیاردی تاجر برای همسرش درحین طلاق
روحانی داماد خود را از معاونت وزارت صنعت عزل کرد

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۰ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۳۰ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)