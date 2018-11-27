Number of Injured in Powerful Earthquake in Western Iran Rises to 780 – Reports

The number of people, who were injured by the powerful Sunday earthquake that hit the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, has risen to 780, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the earthquake damaged about 300 residential houses in Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone conversation with the governor of the province of Kermanshah and called on him to immediately provide aid for people hit by the earthquake.

Earlier media reports said that people were injured in the cities of Gilan Gharb, Sarpol Zahab and Qasr-e Shirin.

On Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said that the Iraqi-Iranian border region had been hit by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake. The tremors were registered at 16:37 GMT, 163 kilometres (over 100 miles) northeast of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and 20 kilometres southwest of the Iranian city of Sarpol Zahab. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the EMSC, the tremors were felt in Iraq, Iran and Kuwait. Iraqi media reported that the earthquake left one person dead and 43 more injured in Iraqi Kurdistan.