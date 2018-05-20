جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
6478بازدید
‍ پ

Robert Mueller looms over Donald Trump in SNL parody of ‘The Sopranos’ finale

With one year having passed since former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in the investigation into Trump campaign collusion with Russia, Saturday Night Live thought it appropriate to feature some of the probe’s key players in its latest skit.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۸۲۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۸ 20 May 2018

With one year having passed since former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in the investigation into Trump campaign collusion with Russia, Saturday Night Live thought it appropriate to feature some of the probe’s key players in its latest skit.

This week’s SNL cold open began with U.S. President Donald Trump, played as always by Alec Baldwin, walking into a restaurant, in a scene reminiscent of the series finale of The Sopranos.

Baldwin’s Trump sets the table-side jukebox to the Journey hit “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as his lawyer Rudy Giuliani enters and joins him.

Giuliani says he made several appearances on Fox News and even confessed to crimes that the president didn’t do — “And then I said, ‘what are you gonna do, arrest the president?'”

Trump then thanks Giuliani for everything he’s done for him, before his previous personal lawyer Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, joins the duo.

Cohen laments that he’s getting ready to go to jail, but then tries to strike an optimistic tone.

“You gotta focus on the good times, isn’t that what you once told me boss?” he says to Trump. “That’s why you told me to keep a copy of the Russian pee tape.”

Baldwin’s Trump then thanks Cohen for his friendship, at which point Donald Trump Jr. joins to complete the group.

Cohen then proposes a toast — “to a great first year of the Russian investigation” — as the four men raise their glasses.

However, the gathering then assumes a tense tone after Mueller, played by Robert De Niro, enters the restaurant and sits just behind the group.

Trump Jr., Giuliani and Cohen don’t appear to be too perturbed by Mueller’s presence, as they attempt to change the topic of their conversation, but Baldwin’s Trump is visibly disturbed.

After a few awkward moments, Mueller slowly walks up to go the bathroom and pauses to make an “I’m watching you” gesture to Trump, before the screen abruptly goes black — a nod to the Sopranos’ finale.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق...

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چین روبات گوینده خبر تولید کرد

دزدیدن چشم بیمار مرده در بیمارستان

سوئیفت فردا و پس فردا دسترسی چند بانک ایرانی را قطع می‌کند

طلا از کاهش قیمت دست بردار نشد

تصویب قیمت گوشت مرغ در آینده نزدیک

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رای اعتماد مجلس به ۴ وزیر روحانی

پلسخ ناطق‌نوری به درخواست حمایت آخوندی

حفره امنیتی که هویت تمام ایرانی‌ها را لو می‌داد

نروژ صادرات سلاح به عربستان را متوقف کرد

دستگیری اراذل و اوباش با تیراندازی پلیس

معافیت عراق از تحریم خرید برق ایران تایید شد

سقوط سهام آسیایی از بالاترین ارزش یک ماهه اخیر

خریداران کره‌ای برای مذاکرات نفتی به ایران می‌آیند

۱۷ کشته در انفجارهای مهیب در موگادیشو

حمله به کاروان حامل نخست وزیران انگلیس و بلژیک

وب گردی

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

دعوای امام جمعه با بخشدار سر گرفتن میکروفن!
لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
مالک موناکو به جرم همکاری با ایران دستگیر شد
اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند
امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»
«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید
واکنش آمریکا به گاف تحریم سانچی و بانک تات
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان
واکنش آیت‌الله شبیری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی
سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!
خوش تیپ ترین و زیباترین مادربزرگ جهان
تهدید علنی برایان هوک درباره نفتکش‌های ایران
سوسنگرد، ونیز شد!
یوسف تیموری به همراه همسر و پسرش

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۶۹ نظر)