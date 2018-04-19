جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
9825بازدید
‍ پ

Russia & Iran drop dollar trade by extending oil-for-goods supply agreement

The first delivery of Iranian crude oil to Russia under the oil-for-goods program has been completed and the sides aim to extend the deal for five years, according to Russian Energy Ministry Aleksandr Novak.
کد خبر: ۷۹۱۶۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۰۸ 19 April 2018

The first delivery of Iranian crude oil to Russia under the oil-for-goods program has been completed and the sides aim to extend the deal for five years, according to Russian Energy Ministry Aleksandr Novak.

“The agreement is effective; it has been extended for the year, but in general, we think it should be extended for five years,” he said.

The oil-for-goods deal was initially reached in 2014 when Iran was under Western sanctions over its nuclear program. Last year, Moscow and Tehran ratified the agreement, under which Russia would initially buy 100,000 barrels a day from Iran and sell the country $45 billion worth of goods.

Current Iranian oil supplies under the program amount to five million tons per year. The first delivery was made in November 2017 and totaled one million tons.

Novak said earlier that the oil-for-goods program was expected to boost trade between the two countries. The nations have also signed six provisional agreements to collaborate on “strategic” energy deals worth up to $30 billion.

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said this month that Russian investment in developing Iran’s oil and gas fields could total more than $50 billion.

According to Ushakov, Iran may enter the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) within months. The free-trade zone deal is expected to “trigger further development of our bilateral trade and expansion of investment cooperation.”

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran russia dollar oil
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت...

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

صالحی امیری مشمول بازنشستگی نمی‌شود

اگر امریکا اینترنت ما را قطع کند، وصلش می کنیم

حمایت آلمان از تجارت با ایران با ضمانت‌نامه‌های اعتباری ۱ میلیارد یورویی/ وعده وزیر صمت در مورد تامین ارز کالا‌های اساسی تا پایان ۹۸/ عبور تورم ترکیه از مرز ۲۵ درصد

سفیر آلمان: به همکاری با ایران ادامه می دهیم

واکنش لاوروف به تحریم‌ها جدید آمریکا علیه ایران

آمریکا باز هم روسیه را تحریم می‌کند

نتایج اولیه انتخابات کنگره آمریکا

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید

آزادی ۷ زندانی ایرانی در ارمنستان

قاتل خاموش جان سه نفر را در مرودشت گرفت

محور هراز بازگشایی شد

ترافیک پرحجم در محور تهران- مشهد

از رسیدن دومین چاه منطقه کوهرنگ اصفهان به نفت تا مسدود شدن 1200 حساب بانکی در عربستان

روزنما: خطرکردن مهاجران در راه رسیدن به آمریکا

پرده‌برداری چین برای نخستین بار از جنگنده پهپاد

وب گردی

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

۵ سال در دره مرگ دست و پا زدیم!

تجمع اعتراضی مالباختگان یک موسسه مالی

آغاز بازگشت تحریم‌ها علیه ۷۰۰ شخص، نهاد و شرکت نفتی

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

بنر دیگری در شیراز حاشیه‌ساز شد!
علت سکته کامران تفتی بر سر صحنه فیلمبرداری
ماجرای «سیب‌زمینی‌های سرطان‌زا» چیست؟
دعوای امام جمعه با بخشدار سر گرفتن میکروفن!
گاف عجیب پمپئو درباره رهبر انقلاب!
اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی
احتمال افزایش یک میلیونی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری
جزئیات تازه از سر به نیست کردن جسد خاشقجی
ماجرای ترک راهپیمایی ۱۳ آبان قم توسط مردم
انتقال پیام تهدیدآمیز نتانیاهو برای تهران از کانال عمان/جزئیات طرح هند برای پرداخت بهای نفت ایران به روپیه/استفاده ترکیه از حسگرهای فیبر نوری در مرز ایران
کشف جسد صدها سگ سوخته در اطراف اهواز
هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی
قمار ترامپ بر سر سه شرط‌بندی در تحریم‌های ایران
رکورددار توقیف فیلم‌ در تاریخ سینمای ایران، متولی سینمای ایران می‌شود؟
اظهار نظر ولید بن طلال درباره پرونده قتل خاشقجی

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۲۵ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۱۱۲ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۳ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛ کسب و کار جدید در پارک‌های تهران/آشنا: دم خروس بیرون زد  (۸۵ نظر)

پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!  (۸۱ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

راغفر: نرخ ارز را دولت افزایش داد، نه تحریم‌ها/ تأثیر تحریم از فردا کم می‌شود/ دولت بیشتر در خدمت محافل قدرت و ثروت است تا مردم/ یک کمیته غیردولتی و غیرحکومتی برای مقابله با تحریم‌ها تشکیل شود  (۶۷ نظر)