Pezeshkian in Qom says national unity foiled enemies’ plots

TABNAK, Jun. 30 - President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran’s national unity and public solidarity thwarted enemies’ attempts to destabilize the country during last year’s 12-day war.

During a meeting with religious authorities in Qom City on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the adversaries had expected pressure and insecurity to trigger domestic instability and the collapse of the country, but the unity, cohesion, and participation of the Iranians overturned their calculations and prevented them from achieving their objectives.

The president described national unity as Iran’s greatest asset, stressing that his administration has consistently called for setting aside differences and focusing on shared interests, warning that internal divisions would weaken national strength and encourage hostile actors.

He added that Iran is now engaging in dialogue and international interaction from a position of strength, attributing that position to the resilience of the people, the capabilities of the armed forces, and the preservation of national cohesion.

He said that whenever national solidarity and unity have been strengthened, the country has advanced on the path of progress and strength.

Pezeshkian further noted that improving livelihoods, creating jobs, supporting vulnerable groups, and addressing economic challenges remain the administration’s top priorities.