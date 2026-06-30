home » international
142Hits
=

Pezeshkian in Qom says national unity foiled enemies’ plots

TABNAK, Jun. 30 - President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran’s national unity and public solidarity thwarted enemies’ attempts to destabilize the country during last year’s 12-day war.
News ID: 7536
Publish Date: 30 June 2026
Pezeshkian in Qom says national unity foiled enemies’ plots

During a meeting with religious authorities in Qom City on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the adversaries had expected pressure and insecurity to trigger domestic instability and the collapse of the country, but the unity, cohesion, and participation of the Iranians overturned their calculations and prevented them from achieving their objectives.

The president described national unity as Iran’s greatest asset, stressing that his administration has consistently called for setting aside differences and focusing on shared interests, warning that internal divisions would weaken national strength and encourage hostile actors.

He added that Iran is now engaging in dialogue and international interaction from a position of strength, attributing that position to the resilience of the people, the capabilities of the armed forces, and the preservation of national cohesion.

He said that whenever national solidarity and unity have been strengthened, the country has advanced on the path of progress and strength.

Pezeshkian further noted that improving livelihoods, creating jobs, supporting vulnerable groups, and addressing economic challenges remain the administration’s top priorities.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkain religious figures in Qom iran US-Israeli plot
Back To Top
Your Comment
Pezeshkian in Qom says national unity foiled enemies’ plots
Pezeshkian: Iran to respect its commitments if US does so
Military official says Iran finger on trigger to respond any ceasefire violation
Pezeshkian says $6 billion frozen funds to return
Iran, Iraq urge for new collective regional security mechanism
Leader orders legal pursuit of US-Israeli war crimes on Iran
Iran FM meets his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad
Iran Launches WhartoCell, Umbilical Cord Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis
What is Iran's next national mission?
IRGC vows tougher response after destroying 8 US infrastructures in Kuwait, Bahrain
US assaults on Iranian coastal facilities violate war-end MoU
IRGC targets US military in region
Iran warns ships to avoid using unauthorized routes in Strait of Hormuz
Iran's military warns of Israeli jet movement
Iran reacts to US, PGCC interfering joint statement