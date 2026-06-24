Qalibaf heads to Baku for OIC conference

TABNAK, Jun. 24 - Speaker of the Iranian Parliament headed to Baku to attend the 20th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

Speaking before departing for the Azerbaijani capital on Wednesday, Qalibaf extended condolences on the occasion of the mourning month of Muharram and said the summit would bring together speakers of parliament and official delegations from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He said the conference offers the Islamic Republic of Iran an important platform to present its positions and exchange views with parliamentary leaders from across the Islamic world on major regional issues and recent developments.

According to Qalibaf, one of the key topics to be raised during the summit will be developments over the past year, particularly the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran and its regional consequences.

The Iranian parliament speaker said conditions in the region have changed following the conflict and require a new assessment of regional dynamics and security arrangements.

“In the past, there was a perception that countries and forces coming from thousands of kilometers away could guarantee regional security,” Qalibaf said. “But after the Ramadan war, it became clear that they are incapable of establishing security and have themselves become factors of insecurity.”

He said the new regional realities should encourage countries in the region to pursue greater cooperation and adopt a different approach toward ensuring stability and addressing shared challenges.

Qalibaf also noted that Iran maintains bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the mourning days of Imam Hussein (AS).

He added that, alongside participation in the parliamentary summit, the visit would include discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Baku.