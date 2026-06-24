Millions of Iranians, Shia mark Tasua

TABNAK, Jun. 24 - Millions of Iranians and Shia across Iran and world mark Tasua ahead of Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shiite Muslims.

Millions of mourners across Iran mark Tasua on Wednesday with religious ceremonies, mourning processions, and charitable gatherings ahead of Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shiite Muslims.

Tasua, observed on the ninth day of the lunar month of Muharram, commemorates the eve of the Battle of Karbala and is regarded as one of the most significant days in the Shiite religious calendar.

Across cities and villages in Iran, black-clad mourners gathered in mosques, religious centers, streets, and public squares to participate in mourning rituals honoring Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions.