Pezeshkian rules out talks on Iranian defense capabilities

TABNAK, Jun. 24 - Iran's President stressed that Tehran would never negotiate over its defense and deterrence capabilities.

President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Tehran would never negotiate over its defense and deterrence capabilities, arguing that the Iranian missile arsenal had prevented it from suffering the same fate as Gaza.

Speaking alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a joint press conference in Islamabad, Pezeshkian said Iran would never discuss its defense and deterrence capabilities with any party under any circumstances.

Pezeshkian on Tuesday firmly ruled out any negotiations over Iran's military capabilities, saying the country's defense strength was essential to safeguarding its sovereignty against external threats.

The Iranian president said Tehran's military strength had served as a deterrent against aggression, rejecting calls for discussions on the country's defense program.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will never, under any conditions, hold talks with any side about its defense and deterrence capabilities, he said.

Pezeshkian also criticized Western countries that portray themselves as defenders of human rights, saying such claims were inconsistent with their actions.