Minister says Iran boosts defense production post-war

TABNAK, Nov. 10 - Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh says Iran’s defense production has improved both in quantity and quality compared to before the 12-day Israeli-imposed war in June.

Speaking during an open session of Parliament on the first-year review of the Seventh Development Plan on Monday, Nasirzadeh said the ministry had identified 36 field projects with practical potential.

“Out of these, 15 projects have achieved between 70% and 100% of the first-year progress targets, five projects are about 70% complete, and 16 others are in the feasibility stage,” he told lawmakers, adding that related documentation had been submitted to parliament.

The minister said the projects cover a wide range of strategic areas, including microelectronics, connectors, and electronic voting systems. “Our latest focus is to assist the government in implementing electronic elections,” he said.