Pezeshkian thanks Iranian people for their cooperation

TABNAK, Oct. 07 - The president hailed the Iranian people for their cooperation to overcome difficulties and their resilience in the face of threats.

President Masoud Pezeshkian says ethnic groups across Iran are contributing to efforts to address the country’s challenges, emphasizing that Iranian culture is rooted in solidarity and mutual assistance.

The president made the remarks on Monday while addressing a gathering in Tehran marking the National Day of Villages and Nomads, which was attended by manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and other participants.

He praised the event as “a symbol of Iran,” noting that the country, with its diverse ethnic and cultural groups, belongs to all Iranians who are striving to overcome difficulties.

Iranian culture is founded on unity and helping one another, President Pezeshkian said, adding that his administration is also working to resolve the nation’s pressing issues.

He also said that the government will not allow adversaries to threaten the country, and praised the Iranian people for their resilience during Israel's 12-day war in June.

“The enemy believed that if they attacked Iran, the country would descend into chaos. However, the Iranian people stood firm against their adversaries and achieved significant accomplishments on all fronts,” said Pezeshkian.