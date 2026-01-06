home » international
180Hits
=

Netanyahu sends message to Iran

TABNAK, Jan. 06 - In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly sought to send a message to Iran.
News ID: 7092
Publish Date: 06 January 2026
Netanyahu sends message to Iran

According to diplomatic sources cited by the Israeli regime's radio and television broadcaster, Benjamin Netanyahu, during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, requested that a message be conveyed to Iran.

The sources said Netanyahu emphasized that Israel does not intend to attack Iran and is not seeking to escalate tensions or engage in military confrontation. He reportedly asked Putin to pass along a message to Tehran stating that Tel Aviv does not wish to initiate war with Iran and seeks to maintain stability and prevent further escalation.

The report comes as political and media circles have witnessed increased speculation in recent weeks regarding the possibility of heightened tensions between Iran and the Israeli regime.

Russia, regarded as an active actor in regional developments, has on multiple occasions stressed the need for restraint and the prevention of further escalation. Moscow has previously stated that it is closely monitoring regional developments and has called for preserving stability in the Middle East.

Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu iran message Vladimir Putin war
Back To Top
Your Comment
No sense that Israel wants its neigbors to be weak: Chinese expert
Continuation of hostile rhetoric not to go unanswered
Why "preemptive war" on Iran's agenda against Israel?
Iran executes convict for spying for Israel’s Mossad
Foreign pressure aims to halt Iran’s progress
Iran warns of preemptive decisive response if Israeli hostile acts continue
Netanyahu sends message to Iran
Iran, Brazil FMs condemn kidnapping of Maduro
Removing Maduro not to solve Venezuela problem
Iran opens primate research laboratory
Iran’s Parl. Speaker warns of “end of international law”
Araghchi discusses latest developments with Venezuelan FM following US attacks
Iran calls on UNSC action to stop US attacks on Venezuela
Leader urges crackdown on rioters exploiting legitimate protests
Iran defense minister vows harsh response to any threat