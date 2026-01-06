Netanyahu sends message to Iran

According to diplomatic sources cited by the Israeli regime's radio and television broadcaster, Benjamin Netanyahu, during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, requested that a message be conveyed to Iran.

The sources said Netanyahu emphasized that Israel does not intend to attack Iran and is not seeking to escalate tensions or engage in military confrontation. He reportedly asked Putin to pass along a message to Tehran stating that Tel Aviv does not wish to initiate war with Iran and seeks to maintain stability and prevent further escalation.

The report comes as political and media circles have witnessed increased speculation in recent weeks regarding the possibility of heightened tensions between Iran and the Israeli regime.

Russia, regarded as an active actor in regional developments, has on multiple occasions stressed the need for restraint and the prevention of further escalation. Moscow has previously stated that it is closely monitoring regional developments and has called for preserving stability in the Middle East.