Iran, Brazil FMs condemn kidnapping of Maduro

TABNAK, Jan. 06 - Top Iranian and Brazilian diplomats condemned the US move to kidnap the president of Venezuela, warning that such actions violate the UN Charter and seriously endanger the foundations of a rules-based international order.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira talked about bilateral relations and international developments.

The two ministers stressed the necessity of close cooperation and coordination among developing countries in international forums in order to confront unilateralism and support international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Araqchi referred to the US military attack on Venezuela and the abduction of the country’s president and his wife, saying the move constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental rules of international law.

He also warned against the dangerous consequences of US bullying for the rule of law in international relations, stressing that such unilateral actions seriously undermine the foundations of an order based on international law and normalize the use of force.

Vieira, for his part, confirmed the principled position of Iran and described the US action in abducting the president of an independent country as a clear violation of the UN Charter, Tasnim reported.

He also said the issue would be pursued in meetings of the UN Security Council, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Members of the UN Security Council, including allies of the US, have condemned Washington’s abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The abducted leader has told a court in New York that he is a prisoner of war and pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as the country’s interim leader. She has indicated she will cooperate with the US, but described Maduro and his wife as “hostages”.

US President Donald Trump has threatened further military action against Venezuela, as well as against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has dismissed the threat as “illegitimate”.