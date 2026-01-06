home » international
Iran warns of preemptive decisive response if Israeli hostile acts continue

TABNAK, Jan. 06 -  Iran has warned that continued hostile conduct against the country will provoke a firm and proportionate response, according to a statement by the Supreme Defense Council Secretariat.
Publish Date: 06 January 2026
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Secretariat of the Supreme Defense Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the escalation of threatening language and interventionist remarks directed against the country.

The statement emphasized that Iran’s security, independence, and territorial integrity constitute an unbreakable red line, warning that any act of aggression or the persistence of hostile conduct will be met with a proportionate, firm, and decisive response, Mehr reported.

The Secretariat further noted that within the framework of legitimate self-defense, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not limit itself solely to responding after an action has taken place.

According to the statement, clear and tangible signs of threat are considered part of Iran’s security equation, underscoring a security approach based on deterrence and preparedness.

