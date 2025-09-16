home » international
Iran's Pezeshkian urges for Islamic unity to counter threats

TABNAK, Sep. 16 - President Masoud Pezeshkian says unity among Islamic countries could serve as a powerful deterrent against any aggression.
News ID: 6762
Publish Date: 16 September 2025
In a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, Pezeshkian emphasized the critical role of major Muslim nations in safeguarding the Islamic world.

Both sides held talks on the sidelines of an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha. 

The responsibility of leading Muslim nations like Saudi Arabia is heavier than ever, Pezeshkian said.

If Islamic countries stand united, he said, the Israeli regime would not dare to attack any Muslim nation.

Expressing satisfaction with the growing ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia across bilateral, regional, and international dimensions.

He said that deeper cooperation would benefit not only the two nations but also the broader Muslim world and regional stability.

For his part, the Saudi Crown Prince stressed the need for long-term empowerment of Islamic nations to defend their independence and dignity and to resist excessive Israeli demands, IRNA reported.

He called for immediate joint efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Gaza.

"Our region is in a critical state," he said, adding that reinforcing cooperation and unity among Islamic countries is not merely an option but an absolute necessity.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkain Mohammed bin Salman Iran-Saudi Arabia ties Muslim unity Israeli threats
