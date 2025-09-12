UN Chief, Iran’s FM discuss nuclear talks, regional issues

TABNAK, Sep. 12 - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres held a phone conversation Thursday night with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program and ongoing regional developments.

The call comes after Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached an understanding on future cooperation. Tehran insists on protecting its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), while urging the UN to adopt a stronger stance against Israeli illegal military actions in the region.

Western powers have threatened to reinstate previously lifted UN Security Council resolutions, raising concerns of renewed diplomatic deadlock.

The conversation underscores Tehran's efforts in safeguarding its nuclear rights while responding to Israel’s ongoing military aggression in the region. Iran Press reported.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the recent Iran-IAEA agreement, stressing UN support for continued dialogue and diplomacy on the nuclear issue.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s determination to defend its rights under the NPT.

He urged the UN and world nations to firmly condemn “illegal attacks” on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

Araghchi criticized the E3 (UK, France, Germany) for ignoring U.S. and Israeli aggression while threatening to revive terminated UNSC resolutions, calling their approach “irresponsible and unjustified.”

Iran's top diplomat stressed Iran’s responsible cooperation with the IAEA, urging Security Council members to recognize the importance of this new understanding.

Araghchi warned that the European stance could complicate nuclear negotiations further.

He called Israel’s genocide in occupied Palestine and its latest “terrorist aggression against Qatar” the world’s most pressing issue.

The phone call reflects Iran’s dual-track approach: maintaining cooperation with the IAEA to ease nuclear tensions, while pressing the UN to confront Israel’s aggression and the West’s perceived double standards.

Araghchi: Iran’s Nuclear Agreement Shows Restraint After Aggressive Strikes