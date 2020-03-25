موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

بازدید 564

China To Lift Lockdown In Coronavirus Epicentre Hubei Province Tomorrow

China on Tuesday decided to lift the three-month lockdown on more than 56 million people in the central Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday amid warnings by experts of a looming second wave of the COVID-19 infections in the country due to the steady rise in "imported cases".
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۹۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۰۹:۵۲ 25 March 2020

China on Tuesday decided to lift the three-month lockdown on more than 56 million people in the central Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday amid warnings by experts of a looming second wave of the COVID-19 infections in the country due to the steady rise in "imported cases".

Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus cases were first detected in December last year on Monday reported one new confirmed case of the COVID-19 after reporting zero cases for five consecutive days.

Hubei province and Wuhan city which together have over 56 million population were kept under strict lockdown since January 23 with a ban on all movement of people and transportation.

Residents currently living in other parts of Hubei province will be able to travel with a green health code starting Wednesday, according to a government notice, state-run People's Daily reported.

China to lift travel curbs of coronavirus-hit Hubei province on March 25 and to end lockdown of Wuhan on April 8, the official media reported.

The Hubei Health Commission announced on Tuesday that residents of Wuhan would be allowed to travel outside the city starting April 8 in a bid to resume the outbound movement of people, state-run CGTN TV reported.

Local officials announced plans to gradually ease the severe measures as the virus cases dropped dramatically in recent days.

Hubei, however, saw seven new deaths, all of which were in Wuhan, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 3,160.

The province still has 4,200 patients being treated in hospitals of which 1,203 were still in severe condition and another 336 in critical condition, according to China's National Health Commission (NHC).

Hubei has so far reported a total of 67,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,006 in Wuhan.

On Tuesday, the NHC reported 78 new confirmed cases, including 74 imported infections, while the death toll from the novel coronavirus increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland have reached 81,171 on Monday. This included 3,277 people who died of the disease, 4,735 patients who were still being treated and 73,159 patients discharged after recovery, the NHC said on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, seven deaths and 35 new suspected cases were reported on the mainland with all the deaths in Hubei Province.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the death toll from the virus globally has risen to 16,559 with 381,598 cases reported in 168 countries and territories.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
china hubei coronavirus lockdown
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا کرونا در آمریکا جهش تولید سیده عزت خاموشی
فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
مداح پیشکسوت به کما رفت
علی مطهری: متأسفانه لاریجانی و عارف همیشه گوش به زنگ بیت بوده‌اند / کنایه مصباحی‌مقدم به علی مطهری: برخی انگار تازه از خواب بیدار شده‌اند
عکس عکاس ایرانی از قرنطینه روی جلد مجله تایم
اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!
موضوعی که ذوالنور را ناراحت کرد / توصیه مسیح مهاجری به روحانی / برنده بزرگ بحران کرونا کیست؟ / قرنطینه خانگی در انگلیس به روایت مهاجرانی
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!
شمخانی: دوباره شگفتی در راه است
روایتی از صدور فرمان قتل شریعتی توسط آیت‌الله مصباح!/ افشای جزئیاتی از نامه‌نگاری اوباما به رهبرانقلاب/ چقدر از حقوق‌های نجومی به بیت‌المال برگشت؟/ آیت‌الله یزدی: برخی نمایندگان از وزراء رسما باج می‌گیرند
روایت جعبه سیاه «بابک زنجانی» از وزیران حامی او/ وقتی وزیر سابق قاتل شد!/ روایت وزارت اطلاعات از پیداشدن کارتخوان در دفتر وزیر نفت!/ گلایه‌های بدل «احمدی‌نژاد»
تصاویر فارس از بی‌ملاحظگی‌های خجالت آورمان!
تشییع جنازه جنجالی در وردآورد
در پی مرگ یک بیمار کرونایی در گیلان: حکم جلب روحانی مدعی طب اسلامی صادر شد / صادق خرازی: احمدی‌نژاد مثل رابین‌هود رأی مردم را دزدید
جهان «پساکرونا» چگونه جهانی خواهد بود؟ + نظرات ۱۲ اندیشمند جهانی

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵  (۱۳۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043oc
tabnak.ir/0043oc