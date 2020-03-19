ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 528

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the coronavirus, the palace announced Thursday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۹۱۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۴۴ 19 March 2020

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the coronavirus, the palace announced Thursday.

In a statement, the palace said there were “no concerns for his health” and said the prince continues to work from his private apartment.

Albert, 62, the son of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, is the reigning monarch in the European principality of Monaco.

The royal is the latest high-profile victim of the COVID-19 bug that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide and killed over 9,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
monaco prince albert coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 حمید کهرام جنگ هیبریدی پاندمی ملی شدن صنعت نفت
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
درگذشت یک پزشک در شهرداری تهران بر اثر کرونا
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
میزان افزایش حقوق کارمندان در سال ۹۹ اعلام شد/ قیمت نفت به کانال ۲۹ دلاری وارد شد/ سقوط قیمت طلا تمامی ندارد/ کرونا فتیله گرانی روزانه خودرو را پایین کشید/ جزئیات بسته حمایتی کرونا که امشب واریز می‌شود
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا
انتخاب رییس فدراسیون فوتبال با رای دایی، کریمی، مهدوی کیا و نکونام!
از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹
لیسنده جدید پیدا شد

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043XR
tabnak.ir/0043XR