ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 236

Russia 'has killed dozens of Turkish troops'

The United States believes Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel in the course of its military operations in Syria, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, saying that Washington continued to offer support to its Nato ally Turkey.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۸۳۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۱۴ 19 March 2020

The United States believes Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel in the course of its military operations in Syria, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, saying that Washington continued to offer support to its Nato ally Turkey.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Mr Pompeo did not specify where or during which incident the Turkish soldiers were killed.

It was the first time Washington has directly pointed its finger at Moscow over the death of Turkish soldiers.

"We believe Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel in the course of their military operations, and we stand with our Nato ally Turkey and we continue to consider additional measures to support Turkey and to end the violence in Idlib and in Syria more broadly," he said.

Last month, an air strike that Ankara said was carried out by the Syrian government forces killed at least 34 Turkish soldiers, the deadliest attack on the Turkish army in nearly 30 years.

The attack came after Russia-backed Syrian government forces had intensified their campaign to retake Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in the country. That prompted Turkey, which backs some rebels looking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to mount a counter-offensive to repel their advances.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on March 5 to halt hostilities in the country's north-west after a recent escalation of violence displaced nearly a million people and brought the two sides close to confrontation. The ceasefire has largely held since then.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
russia turkey troops killing usa pompeo
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 عمار صالحی احمد اخوان مهدوی پاندمی حرم حضرت معصومه
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
درگذشت یک پزشک در شهرداری تهران بر اثر کرونا
میزان افزایش حقوق کارمندان در سال ۹۹ اعلام شد/ قیمت نفت به کانال ۲۹ دلاری وارد شد/ سقوط قیمت طلا تمامی ندارد/ کرونا فتیله گرانی روزانه خودرو را پایین کشید/ جزئیات بسته حمایتی کرونا که امشب واریز می‌شود
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
انتخاب رییس فدراسیون فوتبال با رای دایی، کریمی، مهدوی کیا و نکونام!
اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹
از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر
لیسنده جدید پیدا شد

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043W7
tabnak.ir/0043W7