Russia reports 11 new cases from COVID-19, total now 45

Russia reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the total number in the country to 45.

Five of the cases were confirmed in the capital Moscow and three in Saint Petersburg, according to the country’s special coronavirus task force.

All new patients had recently visited countries that are dealing with a COVID-19 crisis, namely Italy, France, and Austria, the team said at a daily briefing.

Of Russia’s total 45 confirmed cases, 42 are Russian citizens, two are Chinese citizens, and one is an Italian national.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has now spread to over 120 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus is nearly 5,000, with more than 130,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a pandemic.