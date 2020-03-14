Third person at Mar-a-Lago with Trump tests positive for coronavirus

A third person who visited President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Acting Brazil Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Nestor Forster, who sat at Trump’s table during dinner at the resort Saturday night, has tested positive, the Brazilian Embassy said late Friday.

Another Brazilian official — Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary o President Jair Bolsonaro — had tested positive on Wednesday after posing for a photo with Trump and dining with him on Saturday night.

Bolsonaro and his contingent also met with Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump,and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

An unnamed attendee at a Trump fundraising luncheon at the resort on Sunday has also tested positive.

President Trump said earlier Friday that “fairly soon” he will “likely” take a coronavirus test.

“We’re working on a schedule,” Trump said of his own testing plans, noting that he had no symptoms.

Bolsonaro himself has tested negative.