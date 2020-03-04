Iran releases 54,000 prisoners temporarily to limit coronavirus spread

ranian officials have released tens of thousands of prisoners to try to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus through the country's overcrowded jails.

About 54,000 prisoners were released on bail after testing negative for COVID-19 and were not "security prisoners" sentenced to five years or more in prison.

The outbreak has now claimed 77 lives in Iran and infected more than 2,300 people across the country in multiple cities.