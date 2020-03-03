WHO Team Arrives in Iran to Fight Coronavirus

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Tehran on Monday to support Iran’s response to a coronavirus outbreak, the WHO said on Monday.

“The plane carrying the technical team also contained a shipment of medical supplies and protective equipment to support over 15,000 health care workers, as well as laboratory kits enough to test and diagnose nearly 100,000 people,” it said.

Canada is telling travelers from Iran to isolate themselves at home for 14 days because of the novel coronavirus, the same direction given to people arriving from Hubei, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, officials said on Monday.

Canada had already advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran.

“The rapid increase in cases in Iran and the number of recent Canadian cases linked to travelers coming from Iran is very concerning,” said Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam, announcing the measure on a conference call with reporters.

Canada has 27 confirmed cases of the virus, Tam said. All patients had traveled to affected areas or were close contacts of people who had.

The United Arab Emirates announced it will evacuate its citizens from Iran, state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The agency added that this step comes amid the spread of coronavirus in a number of countries, and all the returning people will be quarantined and checked to guarantee their safety.